Secretary Antony Blinken will reaffirm strength of bilateral ties with India: White House

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:39 AM IST

Antony Blinken, 60, arrived in New Delhi Wednesday night after his Central Asia trip.

During his three-day trip to India, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will reaffirm the strengthening of the bilateral relationship, the White House said Wednesday.

Blinken, 60, arrived in New Delhi Wednesday night after his Central Asia trip. He is in New Delhi primarily to attend the G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting. On the sidelines of which he will have a meeting with his counterparts of Quad countries and participate in a panel discussion with them.

"Secretary Blinken will reaffirm the strength of the US-India relationship and express our commitment to continue working together and in groups like the Quad to advance economic growth for our two countries and expand cooperation as we have our shared priorities," White House Press Secretary told reporters at a news conference here.

Blinken would also hold bilateral talks with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.