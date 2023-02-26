 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Searching for Saadat Hasan Manto in Mumbai

Danish Khan
Feb 26, 2023 / 07:37 PM IST

Mumbai was Manto's favourite city. Even today, you can visit his favourite restaurant Sarvi in Byculla, and places he worked - from film studios to magazine offices.

The entrance to Victoria Garden, Byculla. (Photo: Albumen print from wet collodion glass negative by Fracis Frith, predating Manto's arrival in the city)

Earlier this week, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde announced the decision to rename Mumbai's Churchgate Station after India's first Reserve Bank of India governor C.D. Deshmukh.

As naming of streets, stations and other landmarks after public figures goes, writers - of stories and films - are usually pretty low down the pecking order.

To be sure, streets named after writers do exist - there are Mirza Ghalib Road in Mumbai, Tolstoy Marg in Delhi and Shakespeare Sarani in Kolkata, among others. But their density is much lower than other public figures, especially freedom fighters, social reformers, key economists and even businessmen.

Now, every city has its share of iconic writers who come to be associated with the fabric of its inner life. In the case of Mumbai, aided by large scale and multiple translations in English, Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto has over the last two decades emerged as one of the most admired and perceptive observers of the city’s underbelly. Manto’s short stories, essays, and sketches are a masterclass in how to chronicle the quotidian.