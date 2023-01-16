 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rs 200 cr extortion: EOW files supplementary charge sheet against Sukesh Chandrashekhar's aide

PTI
Jan 16, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST

The charge sheet alleged Pinky Irani used to portray Chandrashekhar as a business tycoon and was instrumental in facilitating his meetings with certain Bollywood personalities.

Pinky Irani, a close aide to alleged fraudster Sukesh Chandrashekhar, introduced him to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and was instrumental in disposing of the Rs 200 crore extorted by him, the Delhi police told a court here on Monday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi police made the allegations in a supplementary charge sheet filed before Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malik.

The court is likely to decide on taking cognizance of the charge sheet on Tuesday.

Fernandez, not named as accused in the case yet, also appeared before the court. She is an accused the money laundering probe related to the alleged scam.

The fresh supplementary report also said the police had recorded the statements of several people including Bollywood actors Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.