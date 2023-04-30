 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Road transport, highways sector has maximum number of delayed projects: Govt report

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST

In the road transport and highways sector, 402 out of 749 projects are delayed. For railways, out of 173 projects, 115 are delayed, while in the petroleum sector, 86 out of 145 projects are running behind schedule, as per the latest flash report on infrastructure projects for March 2023.

The Flash Report for March 2023 contains information on the status of the 1,449 central sector infrastructure projects costing 150 crore and above. (Representative Image)

The Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division (IPMD) is mandated to monitor central sector infrastructure projects costing Rs 150 crore and above based on the information provided on the Online Computerised Monitoring System (OCMS) by the project implementing agencies.

The IPMD comes under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The report showed that the Muneerabad-Mahaboobnagar rail project is the most delayed. It is delayed by 276 months.