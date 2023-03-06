 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Road transport and highways sector has maximum number of delayed projects: Govt report

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 07:15 PM IST

In the road transport and highways sector, 460 out of 749 projects are delayed.

The report showed that the Muneerabad-Mahaboobnagar rail project is the most delayed project. It is delayed by 276 months. (Representational image)

The road transport and highways sector has the maximum number of delayed projects at 460, followed by railways at 117 and the petroleum industry at 90, showed a government report.

In the road transport and highways sector, 460 out of 749 projects are delayed.

In railways, out of 173 projects, 117 are delayed, while in the petroleum sector, 90 out of 152 projects are running behind schedule, as per the latest flash report on infrastructure projects for January 2023.

The Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division (IPMD) is mandated to monitor central sector infrastructure projects costing Rs 150 crore and above based on the information provided on the Online Computerised Monitoring System (OCMS) by the project implementing agencies.