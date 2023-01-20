 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rapid growth creating opportunities for employment, self-employment: PM Modi

PTI
Jan 20, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

Addressing a Rozgar Mela via video conferencing, he also said that his government had effected broad changes in the recruitment process by making it more streamlined and time-bound while boosting transparency and speed.

PM Modi (Image: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said more opportunities for employment and self-employment were being created in a rapidly growing India that is taking huge strides in the infrastructure and allied sectors.

He distributed electronically 71,426 appointment letters to recruits in different government departments, and said the ongoing 'Rozgar Mela' exercises have become an identity of his government.

Modi said several states where the BJP and its allies were in power have been organising employment drives.

"India is witnessing change. In a rapidly growing India, opportunities for employment and self-employment are being created continuously. When the country witnesses massive growth, innumerable opportunities of self-employment are generated. India is witnessing this today," Modi said.

He said extensive development of infrastructure over the past eight years has created lakhs of opportunities in the self-employment sector.