Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav train to northeast on March 21

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST

The 15-day tour will cover Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya.

Bharat Gaurav deluxe train (Image: @PIB/Twitter)

The Indian Railways is set to launch its first Bharat Gaurav train to the northeast on March 21 which will offer passengers a tour of the region, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Saturday.

"The much sought-after train tour 'North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati' is ready to depart on March 21, 2023 from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on a 14 nights/15 days itinerary.

"State-of-the-art Deluxe AC Tourist Train with AC I & AC II class will accommodate total 156 tourists," the statement said.