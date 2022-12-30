 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi to be Oppn's prime ministerial face in 2024 polls: Kamal Nath

PTI
Dec 30, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST

In an email interview with PTI, Nath lauded Gandhi for leading the Congress' countrywide Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying he is not doing politics for power but for the common people of the country.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday said Rahul Gandhi will be the opposition's prime minister candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In an email interview with PTI, Nath lauded Gandhi for leading the Congress' countrywide Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying he is not doing politics for power but for the common people of the country.

"As far as the 2024 Lok Sabha election is concerned, Rahul Gandhi will not just be the face of the opposition but will be its prime ministerial candidate too," he said.

Nath also said that no one in the history of the world has undertaken such a long 'padayatra'. No family other than the Gandhi family has given so many sacrifices for the country, the Congress leader said.

"Rahul Gandhi does not do politics for power, but for the people of the country who make anyone sit in power," he said.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister is the lone leader to have come forward in favour of Rahul Gandhi's candidature for the 2024 polls.