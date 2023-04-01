Commercial LPG cylinders get cheaper by Rs 91.50 in Delhi from today

Petroleum and oil marketing companies cut down the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 91.50 per unit from April 1, news agency ANI reported.

A 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will now be priced at Rs 2,028 in Delhi. However, there have been no changes made in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders, for now.

On March 1, the oil marketers had raised the rates of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350 and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50. Prior to that, on January 1, commercial cylinders saw a Rs 25 hike.

The last time the prices of commercial cylinders were lowered on September 1 last year, by Rs 91.50. A Rs 36 reduction took place on August 1, 2022, and on July 6, it was down by Rs 8.5 per unit.