President Murmu inaugurates 'Udyan Utsav 2023'; 'Amrit Udyan' to open for public from Jan 31

Jan 29, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

Amrit Udyan will remain open for visitors from January 31 to March 26 between 10 am and 4 pm, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday inaugurated Udyan Utsav-2023 — the opening of the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens, including the rechristened 'Amrit Udyan', for the public.

The iconic Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was renamed Amrit Udyan on Saturday. The resplendent gardens are open to the public once a year and people can visit from January 31 this time.

From March 28 to 31, the gardens will be open for special categories. For farmers on March 28, for differently-abled persons on March 29, for defence, paramilitary forces and police personnel on March 30 and for women, including tribal women's self-help groups, on March 31.