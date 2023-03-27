 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Power ministry seeks comments on draft carbon credit trading scheme

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 09:23 PM IST

The comments on the draft scheme would have to be submitted with the ministry by April 14, 2023, an office memorandum stated.

The governance of the Indian Carbon Market (ICM) and direct oversight of its administrative and regulatory functioning shall vest in the governing board, to be called as ICMGB.

The power ministry on Monday issued a draft 'Carbon Credit Trading Scheme' with an aim to set up a framework for Indian carbon market and sought feedback from stakeholders.

The parliament has passed the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and a notification for the same was issued in December 2022.

One of the provisions of this amendment included empowering the central government to "specify carbon trading scheme", in consultation with Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).