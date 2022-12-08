 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Power deficit declines to 0.1% in October from 2% in April this year

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

The data showed that the deficit was 2,752 million units (units) in April this year which came down to 124 MU in October, 2022.

The power deficit or gap between electricity required and supplied has fallen from two per cent in April this year to 0.1 per cent, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

"The gap between energy requirement and energy supplied has been reduced from two per cent to 0.1 per cent between the month of April, 2022 and October, 2022," Power Minister R K Singh stated in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The power deficit was 609 MU (0.4 per cent) in May, 796 MU (0.6 per cent) in June, 434 MU (0.3 per cent) in July, 465 MU (0.4 per cent) in August and 312 MU (0.2 per cent) in September.

In another reply to the House, the minister informed that as on March 31, 2022, the coal stock position was 25.6 Million Tonnes (MT), or 9 days of stock, and it increased to 26.1 MT on September 30, 2022 and further increased to 30.9 MT, or 11 days of stock, as on November 30, 2022.

The coal stock available at coal-based thermal power plants of the country is monitored by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) on a daily basis.