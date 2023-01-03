PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday.

The sixth edition of the interaction will be held at the Talkatora Indoor stadium in New Delhi, it said.

"The wait is over! #PPC2023 is going to be held on 27th January 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi will interact with students, parents, and teachers. Stay Tuned! #ExamWarriors," the ministry said in a tweet.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Modi interacts with students appearing for the forthcoming board examination. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement – 'Exam Warriors' – led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. It is a movement that is driven by the PM to bring together students, parents, teachers and the society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully," the ministry said in a brief.

The registrations for participation in the annual event were open from November 25 to December 30. According to the ministry officials, about 2,050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov, will be gifted PPC kits. "Know your freedom fighters", "Our culture is our pride", "My book my inspiration", "Save environment for future generations", "My life my health", and "My start up dream" are among the themes on which students are required to make their submissions for the contest.

PTI

