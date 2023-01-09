 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest and the Republic of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will be the special guest of honour, officials said.

PM Modi in a tweet on Sunday said, "Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is a great opportunity to deepen the connect with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally."

The theme of the PBD convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal', officials earlier said.

More than 3,500 diaspora members from 70 countries have registered for the event, which is being organised in physical mode for the first time since 2019.

The 16th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention was held in virtual mode in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.