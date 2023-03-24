PM Modi likely to flag off Northeast's first Vande Bharat on April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the first Vande Bharat Express of the northeast, connecting Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri, on April 14, a senior official said on Friday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already begun preparatory work for the grand launch of the fastest train of India in this region.

"Yes, it is true that Vande Bharat Express will be launched soon in Northeast. We are targeting April 14 to launch this special train when the prime minister will be visiting Guwahati," the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The PM, during his visit, is also set to witness a Bihu performance by 11,140 dancers and drummers, in their attempt to register it as the "largest recital of the folk dance form" in Guinness World Records.