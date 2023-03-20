 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi, Japan counterpart Fumio Kishida to discuss pressing global challenges

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

The Japanese prime minister arrived in Delhi at around 8 am on Monday on a nearly 27-hour visit to ramp up bilateral ties in a range of areas and discuss how convergence between India's presidency of G20 and Japan's presidency of the G7 can help address various global problems.

Narendra Modi with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Ways to confront pressing global challenges like rising food and energy prices, ensuring peace and stability in Indo-Pacific and expansion of overall bilateral ties will be key focus of wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Monday.

On the bilateral front, the two sides are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in a range of areas, including defence and security, trade and investment and high technologies.

During his visit to India in March last year, Kishida announced an investment target of five trillion Yen (Rs 3,20,000 crore) in India over the next five years.