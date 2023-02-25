 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi gifts Meghalaya stoles, Nagaland shawls to German Chancellor

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST

Officials sources noted that these items have traditionally symbolised the culture and craftsmanship of the two northeastern states, home to different tribes.

PM Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gifted Meghalaya stoles and Nagaland shawls to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who is on a visit to India.

Officials sources noted that these items have traditionally symbolised the culture and craftsmanship of the two northeastern states, home to different tribes.

Meghalaya stoles carry a rich history and a royal lineage that dates back centuries. Their weaving is an ancient tradition that has been passed down through generations, they added.

Meghalaya stoles were originally woven for the Khasi and Jaintia royalty, who considered them a symbol of their power and status. The stoles were worn during ceremonial occasions and festivals, and their intricate designs and vibrant colours were a reflection of the royal family's wealth and prestige, they said.