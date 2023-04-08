 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
People always have stood for the idea of one united India: PM Modi

PTI
Apr 08, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST

His remark is seen as a veiled attack on the ruling DMK which had a war of words with Governor RN Ravi on similar themes.

Modi said he felt inspired and energetic after meditating at the Vivekananda House here, where the legendary monk had stayed in 1897.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said people across the country always had a clear concept of the nation and as a country, for thousands of years, it reflected the spirit of ”Ek Bharat Shrest Bharat,” one India, great India.

In his address at celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math here, Modi said he has deep respect for the Ramakrishna Math and that it played an important role in his life. Modi said he felt inspired and energetic after meditating at the Vivekananda House here, where the legendary monk had stayed in 1897.

”Today I got the opportunity to visit the Vivekananda House where Swami Vivekananda had stayed here after he returned from his famous trip of the West. Meditating here was a special experience, I feel inspired and energetic. I am happy to see that ancient ideas are reaching the younger generation through modern technology here,” he said.