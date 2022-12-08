 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parliamentary panel recommends regulators at different levels for medical devices industry

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST

A parliamentary panel has recommended setting up a new set of regulators at different levels for the medical devices industry and establishing a 'National Commission on Medical Devices'.

The commission should study the aspect of centralising medical device licensing with the central regulator so as to make the approval process easy, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health said in its 138th report tabled in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Union Health ministry should also focus on guaranteeing transparency by designing this legislation so that citizens and experts get a right to participate in the decision-making, it added.

The blueprint for the new legislation must also include a 10-15 year roadmap with a clear policy plan and targets, the panel stated.

The committee strongly believes that with a 15-year roadmap with annual targets for the medical devices industry, India would emerge as the world's biggest centre for manufacture and service of such devices, and also a leader in medical tourism, it said.

It further recommended that to realise the goal of making India a USD 50 billion market by 2025, all three pillars of the medical devices sector -- government, industry and academia -- should work in synergy.