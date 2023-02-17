 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Our govt re-imagined, re-invented every single element of governance: PM Modi

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST

In a veiled attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government in the last nine years has transformed the country from among 'fragile-five' to 'anti-fragile' by re-imagining and re-inventing every element of governance.

Speaking at an event, PM Modi highlighted various achievements of his government in several sectors, like road construction, expansion of metro train network, laying railway lines, and increasing number of airports.

The prime minister also asked global investors to participate in India growth story saying that in return the country guarantees returns.

"When you associate with India's growth journey, India gives you guarantee of growth," he said, stressing, "India's prosperity is the world's prosperity and India's growth is the world's growth".