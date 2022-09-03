Odisha registers Rs 1,019 crore OGST collection during August 2022

Odisha has registered OGST collection of Rs 1,019.81 crore during August 2022 against Rs 956.47 crore in the same period previous year, with a growth of 6.62 per cent, an official said.

The progressive collection of OGST till August 2022 is Rs 6,267.93 crore against Rs 4,836.75 crore in the same period last year, with a growth rate of 29.59 per cent.

The gross collection of GST during August, 2022 is Rs 3,883.90 crore as against Rs 3,316.55 crore during August, 2021 with a growth of 17.11 per cent. The progressive collection of Gross GST till August, 2022 is Rs 20,366.77 crore against Rs 16,977.92 crore with a growth rate of 19.96 per cent, he said.

Similarly, the total collection of VAT (petrol and liquor) is Rs 933.62 crore during August, 2022 as against Rs 884.22 crore during August 2021 with growth rate of 5.59 per cent.

Of the total VAT, the collection from petroleum products is Rs 750.11 crore during August, 2022 against Rs 727.73 crore collected during August 2021 with growth of 3.08 per cent.

Similarly, the collection from liquor is Rs 183.51 crore during August 2022 against Rs 156.49 crore collected during August 2021 with a growth rate of 17.27 per cent.

The state has also registered a growth of 18.37 per cent in profession tax with a collection of Rs 21.72 crore. during August 2022 against collection of Rs 18.35 crore during August 2021.

During the current fiscal (up to August), 20,269 new tax payers have been brought under the GST fold, the official said, adding that the total e-waybill generated during August 2022 was 15.81 lakh against 14.35 lakh during August 2021 witnessing a growth of 10.17 per cent.