Nashik chemical unit fire yet to be doused even after 24 hours

PTI
Jan 02, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

The massive fire in Jindal Poly Films Pvt Ltd at Mundhegaon situated alongside Nashik-Mumbai national highway in Igatpuri taluka on Sunday morning was triggered after a blast in a boiler of the factory.

More than 24 hours after a fire broke out in a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Nashik district claiming two lives, efforts were still on to douse the flames, an official said on Monday.

Nearly 10 fire tenders were still at the spot, he said, adding that it will take some more time to completely put out the blaze.

Two persons were killed and 17 others injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 am on Sunday.

The blast was so powerful that it was heard in nearby villages. The fire and smoke could be seen from a distance. The incident occurred around 11.30 am, officials said.

The state government has decided to order a high-level probe to identify the exact cause of the fire.