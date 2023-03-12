 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mutual fund industry being vilified baselessly, says Amfi

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

The global funds tracking body Morningstar ranks India on top of 26 countries, when it comes to regular monthly fund disclosures, according to Amfi chief executive NS Venkatesh.

Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has said the industry is being vilified baselessly as the segment has the lowest customer complaints in the entire financial market space, as it follows the most transparent and disclosure-based reporting.

Amfi gets complaints from investors as well as distributors directly and also through the regulator Sebi, he added.

On the basis of the type and nature of complaints, these are broadly classified into routine and serious complaints, he said.