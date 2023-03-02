 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai lost out to Bengaluru in tech because of poor infra: Devendra Fadnavis

Mar 02, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said Mumbai lost out to Bengaluru on the technology front because of poor infrastructure which made the financial capital "unaffordable".

Fadnavis, who has served as the Chief Minister for a full term and came back as the Deputy Chief Minister last year, said the state is redoubling its focus on the infrastructure front.

"We lost a lot to Bengaluru, I must agree, because we didn't create infrastructure," Fadnavis said here speaking at a conference.

It can be noted that the capital of Karnataka is home to a slew of technology companies, global delivery centres and also innovative startups due to which it is frequently referred as India's Silicon Valley.