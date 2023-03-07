 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat court denies interim bail to Oreva Group MD

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

Jaysukh Patel had filed a plea seeking temporary release from jail for 15 to 20 days to complete the formalities required to pay compensation to the families of the deceased.

A court on Tuesday rejected jailed Oreva Group managing director Jaysukh Patel's plea for interim bail, which he had sought to complete the formalities to pay compensation to the victims of last year's collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi town, in which 135 people were killed.

The court of principal district and sessions judge P C Joshi in Morbi dismissed Patel's interim bail plea, which was opposed by both the state government and family members of the victims.

The Ahmedabad-headquartered Oreva Group was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the ill-fated British-era bridge on the Machchhu river, which collapsed on October 30 last year, killing 135 persons and injuring 56 others.

Patel, one of the 10 accused arrested in the case, had filed a plea seeking temporary release from jail for 15 to 20 days to complete the formalities required to pay compensation to the families of the deceased and those injured in the crash as per the Gujarat High Court's February 22 order.