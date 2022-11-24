 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mopa airport in Goa to be commissioned soon: PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Virtually addressing youth who were given appointments in Goa government departments during the Rojgaar Melava organised by the state government, Modi also appealed to the youth to work towards achieving the dream of a "new India" by 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Mopa airport in Goa, built at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore, will be commissioned soon.

Goa currently has an airport located at Dabolim in Vasco city, which is managed by the Indian Navy.

At present, only 70 flights land on a daily basis at the Dabolim airport. No landing is permitted from 9 am to 2 pm at the facility.

After the commissioning of the Mopa airport, the number of flights landing in Goa will go up to 150, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said in July this year.

On Thursday, Modi said the Mopa international airport would be commissioned soon.