Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut appears before Mumbai court; hearing adjourned to February 27

Jan 24, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in a money laundering case against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and others to February 27.

Rajya Sabha member Raut was present before special judge R N Rokade on Tuesday.

The matter was listed for hearing before framing of charges in the case.

However, the proceedings could not take place due to non-submission of summon reports to other accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a probe into the case.