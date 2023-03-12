 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Modi govt's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue: Amit Shah

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

Speaking at the 54th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) here, Amit Shah said separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any part of the country will be dealt with firmly.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

Noting that the Centre has successfully tackled several internal security challenges in the last nine years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday stressed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism would continue.

Speaking at the 54th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) here, he said separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any part of the country will be dealt with firmly.

Highlighting the role of CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) and state police in the fight against terror, Shah termed it 'significant' and said it has been demonstrated in the last nine years.

Speaking of the security situation in parts of the country, he affirmed that violence in Kashmir, insurgency in Northeast and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas is coming down, while people's confidence is increasing.