Modi govt's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue: Amit Shah

Noting that the Centre has successfully tackled several internal security challenges in the last nine years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday stressed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism would continue.

Speaking at the 54th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) here, he said separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any part of the country will be dealt with firmly.

Highlighting the role of CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) and state police in the fight against terror, Shah termed it 'significant' and said it has been demonstrated in the last nine years.

Speaking of the security situation in parts of the country, he affirmed that violence in Kashmir, insurgency in Northeast and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas is coming down, while people's confidence is increasing.

The number of people involved in terror related activities is on the decline, many are giving up arms and returning to mainstream, he said. Averring that any country can make progress only if the security of its airports, ports and industrial establishments is assured, Shah said CISF's history of 53 years shows that it has immensely contributed to the economic progress of the nation.

Meghalaya polls: NPP ahead in 22 seats, UDP in 7 The security of airports, ports and other establishments of national importance is very important if the target of five trillion dollar economy set by PM Modi is to be realized, he pointed out, expressing confidence that CISF will prepare itself to meet all the future challenges. Shah further said the Union Home Ministry would leave no stone unturned to equip the CISF with the modern technologies to face the challenges of the future. In this context, he said the Home Ministry has already drawn up an action plan. In the next 10 years, several opportunities would be available to CISF for the development. In the contemporary digital age, CISF has provided security to its stakeholders, he said adding that the security protocol has been made impenetrable by equipping it with state-of-the-art technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence. On the hybrid model adopted by CISF, the Union Home Minister said it is going to enhance the force's role in the times to come. The model would pave way for its use in advisory and many other roles in private companies as well. In the coming decades, the central force would be able to safeguard even the private companies from security threats related to drones and modern technology. Observing that India has become a fast-growing economy today, Shah said it is our responsibility to keep the country's institutions, mines, ports, and airports safe. The Union Home Minister further said there are several challenges facing the country today, such as counterfeit currency trade, infiltration and narcotics, and with a bright history, CISF has secured the country. Later, Shah paid homage to the CISF personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty since its inception. CISF Director General (DG) Sheel Vardhan Singh spoke on the occasion. For the first time, the CISF held its annual Raising Day celebrations out of Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) at the CISF National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) at Hakimpet here.

PTI