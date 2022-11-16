 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Mobile industry agrees for phased roll-out of uniform device chargers: Govt

Reuters
Nov 16, 2022 / 09:31 PM IST

A sub-group will be set up to examine the feasibility of uniform charging ports for wearables, it said.

Smartphone companies and industry organisations have agreed to a phased rollout of a uniform charging port for all electronic devices, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.

A sub-group will be set up to examine the feasibility of uniform charging ports for wearables, it said.

This was decided during a discussion in the meeting of the inter-ministerial task force chaired by Consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh here.

The representatives of industry associations such as MAIT, FICCI, CII, educational institutions, including IIT Kanpur, IIT (BHU), Varanasi as well as the central government ministries, including the Environment Ministry, attended the meeting.

"Stakeholders agreed that a phased roll-out of the common charging port may be conducted so that the same can be applied by the industry and adopted by consumers harmoniously," an official statement said.

In the meeting, a broad consensus emerged among stakeholders on the adoption of USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops etc. Further, it was deliberated that a different charging port may be adopted for feature phones, it noted.