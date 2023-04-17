 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Migrants can't be denied ration cards if population ratio under NFSA not properly maintained: SC

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

Observing that every citizen should benefit from welfare schemes, a bench comprising justices MR Shah and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said in a welfare state it is the duty of the government to reach out to people.

The apex court reserved its order in the matter after hearing the parties.

The Supreme Court Monday said the Centre and state governments cannot deny ration cards to migrant workers solely on the ground that population ratio under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) has not been properly maintained.

”We are not saying that the government has failed to perform its duty or there is any negligence. Still, assuming that some persons are left out, the central and state governments should see that they get ration cards.

”No central or state governments can deny ration cards solely on the ground that the population ratio under National Food Security Act (NFSA) is not properly maintained,” the bench said.