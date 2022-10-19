Mallikarjun Kharge elected as new Congress president with 7,897 votes, Shashi Tharoor gets 1,071 votes

Veteran Congress leader and Gandhi-family loyalist Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected as the new Congress President. Kharge received 7,897 of the total 9,385 votes, and his opponent, Shashi Tharoor, trailed behind with 1,072 votes.

Kharge has become the Congress’ first non-Gandhi president in over two decades. He will replace interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

The counting of votes commenced at 10 am today at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Secret ballot boxes had been brought from states units.

"It is a great honour & a huge responsibility to be President of @INCIndia &I wish @kharge ji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues,& to carry the hopes& aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India," Tharoor posted on Twitter.

(This is a developing story. Please check later for more)