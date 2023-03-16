 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra: Farmers, tribals marching to Mumbai with list of demands; govt to hold another round of talks

Mar 16, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

As scores of farmers and tribals marching towards Mumbai from Nashik district in North Maharashtra entered Thane district, ministers Dada Bhuse and Atul Save met a delegation of farmers late Wednesday night.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday will hold another round of talks with a delegation representing thousands of farmers and tribals, who are walking towards Mumbai, in its bid to address their demands, said former MLA Jiva Gavit spearheading the long march.

Former legislator Gavit said the ministers have invited the delegation of farmers and tribals for a meeting with Chief minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.

"They have responded to 40 per cent of the demands," Gavit said.