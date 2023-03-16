Maharashtra: Farmers, tribals marching to Mumbai with list of demands; govt to hold another round of talks

The Maharashtra government on Thursday will hold another round of talks with a delegation representing thousands of farmers and tribals, who are walking towards Mumbai, in its bid to address their demands, said former MLA Jiva Gavit spearheading the long march.

The talks will be held with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, ministers concerned and top state officials, he said. As scores of farmers and tribals marching towards Mumbai from Nashik district in North Maharashtra entered Thane district, ministers Dada Bhuse and Atul Save met a delegation of farmers late Wednesday night.

Former legislator Gavit said the ministers have invited the delegation of farmers and tribals for a meeting with Chief minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.

"They have responded to 40 per cent of the demands," Gavit said.

"Respecting the invitation extended to us, we are going to attend the meeting," Gavit said. He added that the march will continue if the answers from the government remain unsatisfactory. In the meeting held on Wednesday night, Gavit said the ministers were positive about some of their demands. However, the decisions will be taken in the state secretariat. Related stories Delhi to have Yamuna riverfront based on Sabarmati model: LG VK Saxena

Fall in merchandise exports likely to continue in March, though recoveries expected in FY24 The protesters, holding red flags, started their foot march from Dindori town in Nashik district, around 200 km from Mumbai, on Sunday in support of their various demands, including an immediate financial relief of Rs 600 per quintal to onion growers, uninterrupted electricity supply for 12 hours and a waiver of agriculture loans.

