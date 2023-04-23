 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra: 120 Vande Bharat trains to be manufactured at coach factory in Latur, says Union Minister Danve

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 09:13 PM IST

Danve said the contract process is underway with a consortium of Russia and Indian Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) (ANI file image)

At least 120 advanced Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured at Marathwada Railway coach factory in Latur, and efforts are on to begin production by August, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve said on Sunday.

The tendering process for coach manufacturing is in the final stages and the contract will be finalised soon, the Union minister of state for Railways said after inspecting the factory.

Speaking to reporters, Danve said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 600 crore to set up the coach factory in Latur and efforts are on to begin operations at the facility at the earliest.

The contract process is underway with a consortium of Russia and Indian Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), he said, adding that the actual coach production is expected to start by August.