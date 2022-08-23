Live News Updates: 32 Bangladeshi fishermen rescued from sea by ICG repatriated to Bangladesh

Business and Political Live Updates: 32 Bangladeshi fishermen rescued from the sea by Indian Coast Guard (ICG) were repatriated to Bangladesh, at Indo-Bangla IMBL today. ICG Ship Varad handed over the rescued fishermen to BCG Ship Tajuddin in a formal ceremony at sea: Indian Coast Guard.
Vaccination of cattle against lumpy skin disease begins in Rajasthan
Vaccination of cattle started on Monday in four districts to prevent skin disease caused by lumpy virus. Vaccination will start in the remaining districts soon," said P C Kishan, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry. Thousands of cattle have been vaccinated in Bharatpur, Bundi, Ajmer and Kota districts, he added.
32 Bangladeshi fishermen rescued from sea by ICG repatriated to Bangladesh
32 Bangladeshi fishermen rescued from the sea by Indian Coast Guard (ICG) were repatriated to Bangladesh, at Indo-Bangla IMBL today. ICG Ship Varad handed over the rescued fishermen to BCG Ship Tajuddin in a formal ceremony at sea: Indian Coast Guard
Right engine of Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft develops snag at Goa Airport
Right engine of Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft develops snag at Goa Airport while proceeding to runway, passengers disembark with help of Navy rescue team: Airport director
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the bilateral meeting with the Defence Minister of Uzbekistan, Lt Gen Bakhodir Kurbanov in Tashkent
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre’ to the Nation at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh tomorrow
The Hospital has been built by the Central Government at a cost of over Rs. 660 Crore.The cancer Hospital is a tertiary care hospital of a 300-bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modality like Surgery, Radiotherapy & Medical Oncology - Chemotherapy, immunotherapy & Bone marrow transplant.
In Delhi, we've given 2 lakh govt & 10 lakh private jobs: Manish Sisodia
This rapidly growing enthusiasm among people across the country is what is making CBI tighten the noose on me. I want to say that I am an honest person and I am not afraid of CBI: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia in Bhavnagar
Gujarat | "I urge journalists in Gujarat - If we come to power, I request you not to write in our favour. Point out our mistakes": Delhi Chief Minister
'Bharat Jodo' is the need of the hour. Inflation, GST, unemployment are breaking India: Jairam Ramesh
Social polarisation is being done in the name of religion, caste, language, food, clothes. In politics, Centre is overpowering, saidCongress Gen Secy in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh.
It has become One Nation, One Govt, One Party, One Leader. This was discussed in Udaipur & it was decided to take out Bharat Jodo Yatra from Oct 2 - that we give a message to people that Constitution, democracy, our nation are in danger, he added.
This is the yatra of Congress party but we've requested all parties to join, we've appealed to Civil Society too. Our aim is to strengthen Congress org and that we get an opportunity to go among the public. It is a 150-day long yatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir.This is a mass movement - to create awareness among people & strengthen the org. We need to be aggressive, In a way, this is a preparation for the 2024 elections, he said.
Delhi Court granted regular bail to Poonam Jain, wife of Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyender Jain, in a money laundering case
She was earlier granted interim bail in the case.
Kerala Lokayukta Amendment Bill sent to Subject Committee for its consideration
Punjab | A suspicious object has been found near City Police Station in Ferozepore
The anti-sabotage team has been called. We are investigating further: Mohit Dhawan, Inspector, Ferozepore
DRDO & Indian Navy successfully flight test VL-SRSAM
- Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy today successfully flight tested Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha
- The flight test was carried out from an Indian Naval Ship against a high-speed unmanned aerial target for demonstration of vertical launch capability. The missiles, equipped with indigenous Radio Frequency seeker, intercepted the target with high accuracy.
- The Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) system has been indigenously designed & developed by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).
India's produced 2,453.19 Thousand Metric Tonnes (TMT) of crude oil during July this year
India's produced 2,453.19 Thousand Metric Tonnes (TMT) of crude oil during July this year, which was 5.57 per cent lower than the month's target and 3.76 per cent lower than the production during the same month of previous year: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Tashkent in Uzbekistan
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Tashkent in Uzbekistan to attend the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting and also hold bilateral meetings with Uzbekistan’s Defence Minister, Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov.
BJP suspends Telangana MLA T Raja Singh
He was arrested today for his alleged derogatory comments against #ProphetMuhammad following protests in Hyderabad last night.
BSF recovered a cache of assault weapons at India-Pakistan border in Punjab
3 AK47 rifles with 6 magazines, 3 M3 Rifles with 4 magazines & 2 pistols with 2 magazines in Ferozepur sector were recovered earlier today. It appears that weapons have been smuggled from Pakistan: Border Security Force
Maharashtra political crisis | SC refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to constitution bench
The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred to a five-judge bench the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered the listing of petitions before the constitution bench on Thursday and directed the Election Commission not to pass any orders on Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party's poll symbol. Read more.
Karnataka | Congress protest against the government scheduled for August 26 has been postponed as Section 144 is imposed in Madikeri
We respect the law of the land: Congress leader & former CM Siddaramaiah
Gehlot backs Rahul Gandhi as Congress president
- Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for taking up the post of party president and said that party members across the country would be disappointed if he doesn't.
- "If Rahul Gandhi does not become the party president, it will be a disappointment for Congressmen across the country," said CM Gehlot at a conference in Jaipur.
- His remarks came ahead of the elections of the Congress Party President's post scheduled to be held by September 20.
I condemn the comments made by BJP MLA. BJP doesn't want to see that there is peace in Hyderabad. BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims. They want to destroy the social fabric of India: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on comments made by Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh
Disgraceful: Mayawati on BJP leader's controversial remarks on particular religion
- BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday termed as "disgraceful" the alleged remarks made of BJP leader T Raja Singh against a religion and asked was it not the responsibility of the party's leadership to restrain its people to maintain peace in the country.
- The BJP's Telangana MLA was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged controversial remarks against a particular religion.
- On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments against the religion in it.
Maha: MACT awards Rs 17.85 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in motorcycle accident
- A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded Rs 17.85 lakh compensation to the family of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2017.
- MACT member Shaukat S Gorwade directed the opponents "the owner of the offending vehicle and the New India Assurance Company Limited "to pay the compensation with an interest of 6 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the application.
- The order to this effect was passed on August 4 and the copy of the same was made available on Tuesday.
Sonia Gandhi calls on President Murmu
- Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
- "President, Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted along with a photo of the two leaders.
Maharashtra Political Crisis:
Supreme Court refers to a Constitution Bench issues arising from a dispute between Uddhav Thackeray and EknathShinde-ledfactions of Shiv Sena. SC lists the case for hearing on Aug 25
PakistanPM Shehbaz Sharif visits Qatar seeking trade and investment
- Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif travelled to Qatar on Tuesday in the hope of generating trade and investment for his cash-strapped country, his office and aides said.
- "I will highlight the exciting investment opportunities in Pakistan's various sectors such as renewable energy, food security, industrial and infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality," Sharif said in a statement before setting off. Read More
Maharashtra Assembly Monsoon Session
Speaker Rahul Narvekar asks the State government to form a committee on climate change
CM Eknath Shinde is speaking on the issue in the Legislative Assembly
Indian Air Force
A Mi-35 attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force has made a precautionary landing in a village near Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan. More details awaited: IAF officials
Rahul Dravid tests positive for COVID-19, not travelling to Dubai for Asia Cup for now: BCCI sources
- India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and didn’t accompany the Rohit Sharma-led team that left for Dubai to compete in the Asia Cup, starting August 27.
- India play arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game on August 28.
- “Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation. We are still hopeful that he will recover soon and might join the team in due course,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on the conditions of anonymity.
- It is understood that for the time being, assistant coach Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge of the team but a call on whether NCA head VVS Laxman will join the team in Dubai will be taken later on Tuesday. Read More
Protests at Vizhinjam port not by fisherfolk alone: Kerala CM
The protests outside the under-construction Vizhinjam port in Kerala does not appear to be by fisherfolk alone and in some places it looks like a pre-planned agitation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the legislative assembly on Tuesday opposing an adjournment motion to discuss the issue in the House.
UNSC meeting: India asks countries to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity and international agreements
- In an apparent jibe at China, India has cautioned against any "double standards" on the issue of combating terrorism and emphasised that any "coercive or unilateral" action that seeks to change the status quo by force is an affront to the principle of common security.
- India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the topic Promote Common Security Through Dialogue and Cooperation' on Monday said that all countries should respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity and respect international agreements. Read More
Live News Updates August 23: Bilkis Bano case in Supreme Court
- Bilkis Bano case reaches the Supreme Court.
- Remission of sentence of the 11 convicts in the case has been challenged before the Supreme Court of India.
- Urgent listing of the case sought and SC has agreed to look into it.
Haryana BJP leader and content creator Sonali Phogat passes away
- Haryana BJP leader and content creator Sonali Phogat passes away in Goa, confirms Goa DGP Jaspal Singh (ANI)
Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting to take place today: Ajit Pawar
- A meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi will be held today evening.
- The meeting will be attended by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with MLAs of the three parties said Maharashtra Leader of Opposition & NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (ANI)
Live News Updates August 23: Nirmala Sitharaman to attend bankers' conclave in Nagaland on today
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to attend a bankers' conclave in Kohima today, and visit a state-run higher secondary school to interact with students, officials said.
- Sitharaman, who is on a three-day tour of the northeastern state, is also slated to visit the remote Mon district on Tuesday morning to inaugurate the branch of a private bank.
- The minister had on Monday inaugurated 52 projects to be sponsored by various companies in Nagaland as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
- Most of the projects are related to health, education and skill and entrepreneurship development sectors, officials said.
- Tomorrow Sitharaman will interact with the Nagaland business community at Chumoukedima district and visit Heirloom Naga, a weaving centre, in Sovima village before leaving for New Delhi. (PTI)
Coronavirus Update | Active Covid cases in country decline to 96,506
- India logged 8,586 new coronavirus infections taking total tally of cases to 4,43,57,546 while the active cases have declined to 96,506, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.
- The death toll climbed to 5,27,416 with 48 fatalities which includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed. Read details here.
Live News Updates August 23: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to leave for Tashkent to attend SCO meet
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, on Tuesday on a three-day visit to attend a defence ministerial conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
- Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu are also expected to attend the SCO meet, besides their counterparts from other member countries of the grouping.
- The SCO defence ministerial meeting is taking place around three weeks ahead of the annual summit of the influential grouping. The summit is scheduled for September 15-16 in Samarkand. Read more here.
Heavy rainfall alert in various districts of Madhya Pradesh
- IAF to deploy two Medium Lift Helicopters Mi17 V5 at Vidisha, MP based on the request from Madhya Pradesh government for humanitarian assistance & disaster relief operations: Defence PRO Nagpur
- IMD has sounded a heavy rainfall alert in various districts of Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)
Live News Updates August 23: Bomb threat call received at Mumbai hotel: Police
- A bomb threat call was received at a prominent hotel in Mumbai.
- An unidentified person called the hotel and said that bombs have been kept at four places in the hotel and demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse them.
- A Case has been registered at Sahar PS u/s 336, 507 of IPC: Mumbai Police (ANI)
Live News Updates August 23: Kerala to introduce online system to monitor availability of medicines in govt hospitals
- Amidst allegations of shortage of medicines in state-run hospitals in Kerala, a claim denied by the Left government, a monitoring system is expected to be introduced soon to keep track of availability and distribution of medicines in government-run medical institutions in the southern state.
- The proposed introduction of the monitoring system was announced by Kerala Health Minister Veena George after inaugurating a training workshop here on ensuring availability and distribution of drugs in hospitals.
- The minister said that there should be a scientific system in place for dealing with storage and distribution of medicines and indent of drugs should be prepared taking into consideration the requirement as well as possible increase in each hospital.
- She said that hospital employees should use the online system of Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) to ensure availability of medicines.
- The Congress-led UDF opposition has criticised the state government on the issue. (PTI)
Live News Updates August 23: Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad
- Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad.
- Protests erupted at South Zone DCP office last night demanding action against him.
- Cases registered against him are U/s 295(a), 153(a) & other sections said P Sai Chaitanya, DCP South Zone, Hyderabad (ANI)
Live News Updates August 23: Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Jammu region
- An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit the Jammu region on Tuesday, officials said.
- No casualty or damage to property was reported, they said.
- The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 2.20 am, was 61 km east of Katra area, they said. Katra houses the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Trikuta hills.
- The officials said the quake hit at latitude 33.07 degrees north and longitude 75.58 degrees east at a depth of 10 km. (PTI)
Live News Updates August 23: Japan weighs lifting of pre-departure COVID tests for travellers - media
- Japan may lift requirements for pre-departure COVID-19 tests for travellers entering the country, the Nikkei newspaper has reported.
- Japan has some of the strictest pandemic border measures among major economies, requiring travellers to present a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of departure.
- The government may soon waive the tests for vaccinated passengers, with the change taking effect in a few weeks, Nikkei reported late Monday.
- Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno declined to comment on Tuesday on the timing of any border easing, saying it would depend on COVID conditions in Japan and overseas.
Live News Updates August 23: I want to change UK-India relationship to make it more two-way: Rishi Sunak
- Britain's prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak said he wants to change the UK-India relationship to make it a more two-way exchange that opens up easy access to UK students and companies in India.
- During a campaign hustings event hosted by the Conservative Friends of India (CFIN) diaspora organisation in north London on Monday evening, the former Chancellor greeted the largely British Indian gathering with a mix of traditional greetings such as namaste, salaam, khem cho, and kidda.
- He even broke into Hindi: Aap sab mere parivar ho (you all are my family)." Read more here.
Live News Updates August 23: Japan PM Fumio Kishida tells ministers to continue sanctions against Russia, support Ukraine
- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his cabinet ministers to continue diplomatic responses, including sanctions, against Russia, while backing Ukraine, by keeping close coordination with the Group of Seven nations, the finance minister said on Tuesday.
- "We will continue to work closely with G7 and international community following the prime minister's instructions and respond appropriately," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters.
- The ministers did not discuss any new sanctions, he added. (Reuters)
Monsoon Update | Rajasthan
- Due to a heavy rainfall warning, all schools in the Baran district will be closed on August 23 and 24, as per orders issued by Baran DM Narendra Gupta. (ANI
Live News Updates August 22: Centre suspends 2 officers in Delhi Excise policy case
- The Centre has suspended senior IAS officer A Gopi Krishna and Anand Kumar Tiwari, a DANICS officer, in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, officials said. While Krishna was the excise commissioner in the Delhi government, Anand Kumar was the deputy excise commissioner.
- The suspension order of the two officials came after they were named in the FIR filed by the CBI in the ongoing probe, officials said. While Krishna is a 2012 batch Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre officer, Tiwari is a 2003 Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Civil Service (DANICS) cadre officer.
- Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is among the 15 individuals and entities named in the FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22. (PTI)