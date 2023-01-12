Latest news today live updates: Rs 45 crores released for Joshimath affected families, says Uttarakhand CMO

Latest news today live updates: An amount of Rs 45 crores has been released from the government for the special rehabilitation package and grant for the displacement of the affected building owners/families due to landslides in the Joshimath municipality area. 11-member committee was constituted for the transparent distribution of immediate interim assistance to the affected people in Joshimath and to decide the rate of rehabilitation package, says Chamoli DM.
Russia to launch a rescue vessel for crew members hit by a meteoroid
Russia to launch a rescue vessel to the International Space Station next month to bring home three crew members who are in effect stuck in orbit after their original capsule was hit by a meteoroid.
The docked Soyuz MS-22 sprang a major leak last month, spraying radiator coolant into space and prompting a pair of cosmonauts to abort a planned spacewalk. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos said that the strike caused no immediate threat to the crew of the space station.
The Roscosmos said, it has decided to bring forward a planned March launch of the Soyuz MS-23 to 20 February so it can be used to transport the Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and the US astronaut Francisco Rubio back to Earth.
Bird flu outbreak kills around 1,800 chickens in a state-run poultry farm in Kerala
A bird flu outbreak kills around 1,800 chickens in a state-run poultry farm in Kozhikode district of Kerala, official sources told PTI.
The presence of H5N1 variant, which has an additional proliferative capacity, was confirmed among the poultry in the local farm managed by the district panchayat here on Wednesday, the sources said.
As initial tests indicated the outbreak of bird flu, the samples were sent to the high-security lab in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) for accurate diagnosis which confirmed avian influenza, a government statement said.
There were over 5,000 chickens on the farm and of them, 1,800 died so far due to the infection.
World's richest person, Bernard Arnault, makes his daughter Dior CEO
French luxury giant LVMH's shakeup has led its stock hit a record high in Parish trading. where controlling shareholder Bernard Arnault has installed Pietro Beccari as the new group chief executive and chairman, while his daughter Delphine Arnault will take the helm of its Dior unit.
Who is Delphine Arnault
- Delphine Arnault, eldest child of LVMH head Bernard Arnault, is taking over the top job at Christian Dior.
- The heiress-apparent to his luxury goods empire and fortune worth $184.7 billion, Delphine took a job at McKinsey after graduating from the London School of Economics in 1997.
- Two years later she joined the fashion designer John Galliano's brand to gain more industry experience. At the time, Galliano was also Dior's creative director.
- In 2005, she married Italian wine heir Alessandro Vallarino Gancia in what Forbes called "France's wedding of the year," but the couple divorced in 2010.
- Since 2013, Delphine has been in charge of all product-related activities for Louis Vuitton, the biggest brand at LVMH.
- At 43, Arnault became the youngest member — and second woman — on the LVMH executive committee when she joined in 2019.
- In January 2023, LVMH announced she would take over the CEO role at Christian Dior, replacing Pietro Beccari, who moves to run Louis Vuitton.
(Inputs from Business Insider)
DIP issues recovery notice of Rs 164 crores to Arvind Kejriwal
Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) has issued a recovery notice of Rs 164 crores to Arvind Kejriwal, tweets ANI quoting sources.
The amount needs to be paid within 10 days.
Context
Delhi lieutenant governor V.K. Saxena has directed chief secretary, Naresh Kumar, to recover Rs 97 crore from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for publishing alleged political advertisements as government advertisements using money from the state exchequer.
“Of this, while payments amounting to over Rs 42.26 crore had already been released by the DIP, Rs 54.87 crore for advertisements published were still pending disbursal,” a source told PTI.
In 2015, the Supreme Court postulated guidelines to regulate government advertising and eliminate unproductive expenditures. Following this, the ministry of information and broadcasting formed the three-member Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA) in 2016.
Rs 45 crores released for Joshimath affected families, says Uttarakhand CMO
An amount of Rs 45 crores has been released from the government for the special rehabilitation package and grant for the displacement of the affected building owners/families due to landslides in the Joshimath municipality area.
11-member committee was constituted for the transparent distribution of immediate interim assistance to the affected people in Joshimath and to decide the rate of rehabilitation package, says Chamoli DM
Severe cold waves and fog conditions continue to prevail in the national capital
Severe cold waves and fog conditions continue to prevail in the national capital. While Smog engulfs Delhi, air quality has dropped to the "very poor" category with an overall AQI of 312.
23 Indian Railway trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog.
Due to the current Western Disturbances and consequent stronger surface winds, Fog conditions have significantly improved over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West UP. Although Dense to Very Dense Fog cover continues over East UP and Bihar, said IMD
(Inputs from ANI)
Investment in German start-ups dips 43% in 2022 to nearly $10.6 billion
Ernst and Young (EY) Germany, in its latest report that after record investmentsin 2021, German start-ups are seeing in funding slowdown by 43 per cent in 2022 to nearly 9.9 billion euros ($10.6 billion).
The number of large deals of more than 50 million euros also dropped by around half last year, Xinhua news agency reported.
A survey among young companies by the German Startup Association in September 2022 showed that "uncertainty among start-ups has increased significantly" as a result of economic and political turmoil. However, the situation was still "much more positive than the Covid-19-year 2020." (1 euro 1.07 US dollars)
The scenario, back home in India, is not too different. The funding for Indian startups has dropped by 33 percent to $24 billion in 2022 as compared to the previous year, according to PwC India report. However, on a positive note, these figures are nearly double the amount recorded in 2019 or 2020.
Global investors were still positive about the Indian startup ecosystem despite the global slowdown, as per the report titled 'Startup Tracker-CY 22'.
The startups received a total funding of $13.2 billion in 2019, $10.9 billion in 2020 and $35.2 billion in 2021.
India-US trade talks to continue in March during the visit of US Commerce Secretary Raimondo
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will visit India in March, Union Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal announced on Wednesday.
"I have had a chance to spend time with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. We have finalised the dates of the next commercial dialogue and the CEO Forum meeting in India around 9th-10th March," Union Commerce Minister said during a press conference in Washington DC.
"She will be accompanied by a very high-powered delegation of global CEOs of large multinational companies," Goyal added.
During the press conference, Goyal also announced the setting up of the Trade Policy Forum Working Group on Resilient Trade to help create sustainable trade relationships between India and US.
Addressing the press briefing alongside the Indian ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Goyal said a discussion was also held for re-starting Wild Caught Shrimp exports from India to the US.
Asia-Pacific hit seven-month highs, SGX hints green on Dalal Street
Following gains for Wall Street indices overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares (ex-Japan) rose 0.5 per cent on Thursday and touched an almost seven-month high.
Economist expect the US inflation report, due at 8.30 am on Thursday to show the rise in core US consumer prices slowed to an annual pace of 5.7 per cent in December, from six per cent a month earlier. Month-on-month headline inflation is seen at zero.
The Nikkei 225 was flat while the Topix climbed 0.26%. South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.21% while the Kosdaq added 0.15%.
Back home, SGX indicates a positive start on Dalal Street. India’s inflation data for December is also slated for release.
India and US seeking bilateral settlement on WTO disputes, saus Piyush Goyal
After the conclusion of the 13th India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) with his US counterpart Goyal also commented on World Trade Organization (WTO) disputes between the two countries.
"India and US are looking to carve out bilateral solutions," said Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
“There was a very robust discussion amongst the officials and today at the ministerial levels at finding solutions to the several WTO disputes that have been going on for several years between US-India. These outstanding issues are areas where both countries have had some wins and some losses," he added.
Piyush Goyal was on an official visit to New York and Washington DC from January 9-11 to participate in India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF). His visit included delegation-level talks and a one-to-one meeting with USTR Ambassador Katherine Tai.
Piyush Goyal rules out mini trade deal or FTA, says India, US 'thinking big'
The US-India relationship with respect to trade shall be crucial and play bigger role, indicate Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told media.
"The Modi government and the Biden administration are "thinking big" in terms of their trade and commerce relationship," added the people aware of the matter.
Goyal has also ruled out the previously talked about mini trade deal or a free trade agreement and noted that revoking of GSP is not a priority for New Delhi. The previous Trump administration revoked the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) from India. The GSP allows eligible developing countries to export duty-free goods to the US.
"I think in terms ofGSP, I have not heard any significantclamourfrom the Indian industry. To focus our energies on theGSPissue, I have raised it today with my counterparts," saidGoyal.To read more ofGoyal'saddress on US-India trade meet, dive in here
Delay in business visa issuance discussed with the US, says Piyush Goyal
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal have made the request to the US that they may speed up the issuance of regular business visas when people come in for short trips to pursue their trade and business interests.
Goyal told reporters, "We found very good resonance to our request that issuance of business visas which is taking a long time back home in India is an area which needs to be expedited so that business persons interested on both sides -- the US businesses and Indian businesses -- need to have faster processing of business reasons so that trade and investment and business does not suffer." He was addressing the media at the conclusion of the India-US Trade Policy Forum meeting that he co-chaired with the US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Read in detail, here
