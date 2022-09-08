Live News Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Path today, unveil Netaji statue

Business and Political Updates: The entire stretch has been revamped under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Day 2
Jailed TMC leader Partha Chatterjee to be invited for advisory panel meeting of assembly
- The West Bengal Assembly will send an invitation to jailed TMC leader Partha Chatterjee for an advisory committee meeting on September 12 to discuss proceedings for the upcoming session, starting next week.
- The extended Monsoon Session of the assembly will begin on September 14 and is likely to continue till September 22.
- According to assembly secretariat sources, letters requesting all members of the Business Advisory Committee to be present at the September 12 meeting will be dispatched soon.
- "Partha Chatterjee is still an MLA and a member of the assembly's BA committee. So, even though he is in jail, as per norms, a letter will be sent to his home address, too," an assembly official said. Chatterjee, the now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader, was arrested on July 23 by the ED in connection with a school recruitment scam. He was relieved of his duties as a minister and stripped of all party posts on July 28. (PTI)
Traffic Diversions from 6pm-9pm in Delhi
- Delhi Police said general traffic will be diverted from the specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm.
- According to the traffic advisory, commuters using two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid roads such as W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, Akbar Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg.
- Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and other public transport authorities are also requested to plan the movement of their fleet vehicles in advance and avoid the above-mentioned roads for the convenience of the general public.
- In view of a large number of expected footfall, people are advised to avoid using their private vehicles and cabs to travel to Central Vista. Instead, they should use public transport or avail ‘Park & Ride’ facility, the traffic police advisory added.
Details about Kartavya Path
- Considered to be the most popular public space in the city, the redeveloped stretch has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square meters with greenery all around, more than 133 light poles along the Kartavya Path (earlier known as Rajpath), 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages, and stepped gardens.
- This is the first project that has been completed under the Modi government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.
- According to an official document, there are more than 900 light poles, including those in the gardens and along the Kartavya Path between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate, a move aimed at making Central Vista more pedestrian-friendly round the clock. Eight amenity blocks have been built while four pedestrian underpasses have been constructed in the entire stretch that has 422 red granite benches.
- Along the Kartavya Path, new red granite walkways spreading 1,10,457 square meters have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier. As many as 987 concrete bollards have been installed on the Kartavya Path. A total of 1,490 modern-look manholes have replaced the earlier ones.
- The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation’s power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Kartavya Path, a new prime minister’s residence and office, and a new vice-president’s enclave.
Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occured in Katra, J&K
- An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, at around 7:52am today.
- The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology
Kartavya path inaugration details
- On September 8 at 7 pm, PM Modi will arrive at the venue to unveil Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s statute and will pay respect. Then at 7:13 pm, he will walk to the India Gate and around the fountain to the stepped plaza.
- At 7:17 pm, the Prime Minister will watch a performance with NDMC children at the stepped garden and then will walk to the lawns through the Canal bridge at around 7:22 pm. He will also interact with the ‘Shramjeevis’ at 7:25 pm.
- At 7:30 pm, he will inaugurate the exhibition of ‘before and after of Kartavya Path’. After this, the PM will arrive on stage. Welcome remarks by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri are scheduled for 7:45 pm.
- Subhmangal Gaan, a song of 1947 about Bharat Mata, will also be played at 7:50 pm. Nearly five minutes later, time lapse audio visual of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be played. At 8 pm, there will be a launch of audio visual - ‘Kartavya Path - Before & After’.
- At around 8:05 pm, PM Modi will address the gathering and then will depart.
Kingsway’ to ‘Kartavya Path’: PM Modi’s fight for freedom from colonial past continues
- The Narendra Modi government’s drive to rid the country of its colonial past got another push on Monday with the government deciding to rename Rajpath and the Central Vista lawns as ‘Kartavya Path’. The Rajpath was nearly a Hindi translation of the road named by the British as ‘Kingsway’. This comes amid a series of moves by the Modi government to erase images of colonial legacy in the national capital and beyond.
- First, it was renaming Race Course Road as Lok Kalyan Marg, on the road where the PM residence is. Then, it was unveiling a hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate, where his statue would soon come up in the canopy where a statue of King George V had stood till its removal in 1968. Last week, the new Naval ensign was unveiled by the PM on the commissioning of INS Vikrant, dropping St George’s Cross from the same.
- This comes in the light of PM Modi’s recent speech on Independence Day where he stressed on the abolition of symbols relating to colonial mindset. “We have to give up the colonial-era mentality. Instead, we must rely on our capabilities,” the PM had said. Read more here.
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Path today, unveil Netaji statue
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks.
- According to the government, it symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment.
- Modi will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.
- These steps are in line with the prime minister's second 'Panch Pran' for New India in Amrit Kaal: 'remove any trace of colonial mindset', it said. The CPWD has set up five vending zones where 40 vendors each will be allowed and two blocks near the India Gate with eight shops each.
- Some states have shown their interest to set up their food stalls. The CPWD has set up five vending zones where 40 vendors each will be allowed and two blocks near the India Gate with eight shops each. Read more here.
India nudges Bangladesh on pact to set up surveillance radars
- India has nudged Bangladesh to implement a three-year- old agreement that allows it to set up a network of surveillance radars along the coastline of the neighbouring country.
- The issue came up during the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday.
- "The Indian side reiterated its request for implementing the 2019 MoU for providing a coastal radar system for greater maritime security, at an early date," said a joint statement issued by the two countries during the ongoing four-day state visit of Hasina to India.
- The Memorandum of Understanding to set up coastal surveillance radar systems in Bangladesh was signed during Hasina's visit to India in 2019. (PTI)
Apple iPhone 14 series unveiled with Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8, and more
- Apple recently concluded its first in-person event since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the iPhone 14 event, ‘Far Out’, Apple announced new iPhones as well as Apple Watch models and the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). The four new iPhone modes include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We also saw the launch of the ultra-premium Apple Watch Ultra, a first for the company, and the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE. Apple also unveiled the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) at the event.
- The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch display, while the Plus model sports a 6.7-inch screen. Apple also claims that the iPhone 14 Plus has the best battery life of any iPhone. On the downside, the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus use last year’s A15 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus sport a Super Retina XDR OLED display that supports HDR,10, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats. Read more details here.
