    In Pics | RIP Queen Elizabeth II — looking back at her spectacular life

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the world's oldest monarch, has passed away. The deceased Queen of England had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace had called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2022 / 11:53 PM IST
    Queen Elizabeth
    Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch and the nation’s figure head for seven decades, breathed her last on September 7. She was 96 years old.
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands in silence at the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service in London
    The deceased Queen of England had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace had called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.
    Queen Elizabeth II
    Elizabeth II had been the Queen of Britain and more than a dozen other countries since 1952, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and earlier this year marked her 70th year on the throne with four days of national celebrations in June.
    3 queen elizabeth
    Elizabeth became the UK’s longest-serving monarch in 2015, when she surpassed the record of Queen Victoria, who had ruled from 1837 to 1901.
    11 elizabeth 2 platinum jubilee celeb first day
    She became monarch at a time when Britain retained much of its empire. It was emerging from the ravages of World War II, with food rationing still in force and class and privilege still dominant in society.
    Tags: #Queen Elizabeth II
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 11:53 pm
