Live News: Schools in Noida, Greater Noida to hold online classes up to Class 8 till Nov 8 in view of increasing pollution in NCR

Business and Political Live Updates: The national capital reels under 'Severe' air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 472 currently.
All schools in Noida, Greater Noida to hold classes online up to Class 8 till Nov 8 in view of increasing pollution in NCR.
November 04, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today
November 04, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Schools in Noida, Greater Noida to hold online classes up to Class 8 till Nov 8 in view of increasing pollution in NCR
November 04, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
AQI in Delhi at 472
November 04, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
Air quality | Ghaziabad
November 04, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
Twitter to start layoffs today: Internal email
November 04, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR
November 04, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST
November 04, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST