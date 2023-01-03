Live News: PM Modi to inaugurate 108th Indian Science Congress virtually; Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes after winter break

Business and Political Updates: The five-day 108th session of ISC will take place at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, which is celebrating its centenary this year; Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to enter the northern state on Tuesday from Ghaziabad and will reach Baghpat in the evening.
The focal theme of this year's Science Congress is "Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment." The annual Congress will see discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment, and the role of science and technology in achieving these objectives.
Weather Update | IMD issues cold alert in Uttar Pradesh
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for cold day conditions and very dense fog in 36 districts of Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.
Covid 19 surge | Testing in South Korea begins
- South Korea has started COVID 19 testing for arrivals from China, Hong Kong and Macau at Incheon International Airport.
- As per IANS, under the new restrictions, all arrivals from China are obliged to undergo a PCR test within the first day of their entry.
Weather Update | Cold wave grips UP
Vande Bharat Express in Kolkata
Mexico Prison Attack | Death toll rises to 19
- An attack on a prison in the Mexican border town of Juarez left 19 dead and allowed a cartel kingpin to escape along with two dozen other prisoners, authorities said Monday.
- An armed group, traveling in armored vehicles, launched almost-simultaneous attacks on the prison and the municipal police station, Defense Minister Luis Crescencio Sandoval said in a news conference.
-Authorities said the Sunday morning attack had coincided with preparations for New Year's Day visits. They initially said the death toll was at least 14, but by Monday, Sandoval said, this had risen to 19: 10 guards, seven prisoners and two attackers, Reuters reported.
COVID 19 surge | Curbs in UK
- Passengers from China who arrive in the United Kingdom next week will not face compulsory COVID-19 tests on arrival, The Independent reported on Monday.
- Testing at Heathrow Airport will be voluntary, according to a Reuters report and those who test positive will neither be quarantined nor ordered to self-isolate, the report added.
- Britain last week had said that passengers arriving in Britain from China would require a negative COVID test taken no more than two days prior to departure after a surge in infections in China.
BJP president JP Nadda to visit Bihar
- BJP national president JP Nadda to visit Bihar and address a public meeting in Muzaffarpur.
Details of the 108th Indian Science Congress
- Theme
The theme of this year's ISC is “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment”. It will witness discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment and the role of science and technology in achieving this.
Preparations in UP for Bharat Jodo Yatra
- District unit president of the party, Yunus Chowdhary told PTI, "Arrangements have been made for Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders at Hari Castle Farm House in Mavi Kalan village for the night halt. About 250 special guests will accompany Gandhi.
-"In view of cold weather, mattresses and blankets have been arranged in the big pandal set up for the workers coming from outside," he said.
- A kitchen has also been set up and cooks have already started preparations since a large number of people will have to be served food on Tuesday, a cook working there said.
Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume in UP today, Congressmen make last minute preparations
- Congressmen from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started gathering at Mavi Kalan on Monday to make last minute arrangements for ensuring a grand welcome to Rahul Gandhi and others.
- Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to enter the northern state on Tuesday from Ghaziabad and will reach Baghpat in the evening.
- Along with a large number of party workers and leaders, the former party chief will be staying at a farm house in Mavi Kalan for the night and start the onward journey Wednesday morning.
PM Modi to inaugurate 108th Indian Science Congress virtually today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate through video conferencing the 108th edition of the Indian Science Congress which is meeting here on Tuesday after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.
- The previous edition of the Indian Science Congress, a key event in the science calendar, was held in Bengaluru in January 2020. The five-day 108th session of ISC will take place at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, which is celebrating its centenary this year.
- This is perhaps the first time in nearly two decades that the prime minister will not be physically present at the gathering of top scientists from across the spectrum, apparently due to his packed schedule.
- In 2004, then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had to skip the inauguration of the Indian Science Congress held in Chandigarh due to bad weather. He also had to travel to Islamabad the next day to attend the SAARC Summit.
