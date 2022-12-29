 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Latest News Today Live Updates: India-Australia trade agreement kicks off, to open multiple opportunities for Indian core sector

Dec 29, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: On November 22, 2022, the Australian parliament in a landmark agreement cleared a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India. Coming into force today, the trade agreement is likely to double the bilateral commerce to $45-50 billion in around five years.

December 29, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: India is being regarded globally as a 'Shining Spot', says Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Family Day Function 2022

December 29, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Bihar govt approves the purchase of a jet plane & helicopter

Bihar govt gives the financial approval for industries to be setup in Nalanda, Kaimur & Muzaffarpur along with approving the purchase of a jet plane & helicopter. Further, changes related to various posts in the education department were also approved.

Reacting to this, Sushil Modi of BJP said, the state govt's approval to buy helicopter & jet plane isn't appropriate. Now, state govts don't buy them instead they are taken on lease. As Tejashwi Yadav feels he'll become CM next that's why jet plane & helicopter were brought under his pressure.

Govt should re-think their decision. It seems that jet plane & helicopter will be used to move across the country for a campaign against PM Modi for the 2024 general elections, he adds.

December 29, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: National Investigation Agency is carrying out raids at 56 locations in Kerala in Popular Front of India case

December 29, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: About 10 Killed, 30 Injured in a massive blaze at Cambodia Hotel Casino

- About 10 people have been killed and 30 injured in Cambodia inside the Grand Diamond City hotel in Poipet due to fire.

- According to a report by The Mirror, firefighters claimed that around 70 per cent of the fire was under control.

- As per the same report, the fire is believed to have erupted around midnight ( 5 pm GMT - 10:30 pm IST) and people were forced to jump out of windows several stories above ground as the fire raged.

- 53 people were reported to have been rescued till morning as the fire continued, The Mirror stated.

December 29, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: ECTA to allow dual degree programs between the two countries

December 29, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: ECTA to transform India into a medical tourism hub

December 29, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: ECTA to provide easy access to Australian projects for the IT sector

December 29, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: ECTA to boost Textile sector exports, employee 40,000 people per annum

December 29, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: ECTA to open multiple doors for the pharma industry

December 29, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: What do reports suggest about The India and Australia free trade agreement (FTA)?

- The India-Australia FTA can lead to a $10-billion jump in India’s merchandise exports by FY27, says the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

- CII also adds that a major boost for India would be in its labour-intensive sectors as Australia imposed a 4-5 per cent import duty on these items. These will gain immediate duty-free access, it said.

- The CII said it will provide cheaper raw materials to many sectors, including steel and aluminium from Australia.

- According to a report released by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), products worth $23 billion will become duty-free from Day One of implementation of the trade deal.

- Total trade between both nations was $25.56 billion during the fiscal year 2021-22. This means that 93 per cent of merchandise trade in the previous fiscal will attract zero duty from Thursday.

- The tariff commitments provided by India in the agreement will open up access for Australia's exporters of products including critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, lentils, seafood, sheepmeat, horticulture and wine.