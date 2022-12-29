Latest News Today Live Updates: India-Australia trade agreement kicks off, to open multiple opportunities for Indian core sector

December 29, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Bihar govt approves the purchase of a jet plane & helicopter

Bihar govt gives the financial approval for industries to be setup in Nalanda, Kaimur & Muzaffarpur along with approving the purchase of a jet plane & helicopter. Further, changes related to various posts in the education department were also approved.

Reacting to this, Sushil Modi of BJP said, the state govt's approval to buy helicopter & jet plane isn't appropriate. Now, state govts don't buy them instead they are taken on lease. As Tejashwi Yadav feels he'll become CM next that's why jet plane & helicopter were brought under his pressure.

Govt should re-think their decision. It seems that jet plane & helicopter will be used to move across the country for a campaign against PM Modi for the 2024 general elections, he adds.