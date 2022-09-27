 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates: Ashok Gehlot being ruled out of Congress Prez elections; Kumari Selja & KC Venugopal front-runners, says report

Moneycontrol News
Sep 27, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: Congress sources said that Ashok Gehlot is being ruled out from the Congress’ president post and it is likely that Kumari Selja could be considered for the top post while Rahul Gandhi’s choice is said to be KC Venugopal,

September 27, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Ashok Gehlot being ruled out; Selja, KC Venugopal Front-runners for Congress Presidential Post, says report

September 27, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Rajasthan Political Crisis

September 27, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

September 27, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

S Jaishankar meets US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, discusses commercial ties

September 27, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Riyaz Bhati arrested in extortion case, to be produced before court today

September 27, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

4 persons linked with PFI detained from the Nagarbera area today

September 27, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

SC directs Agra development authority to remove business activities within 500mts from Taj Mahal

September 27, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra

September 27, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

Japan prepares to bid farewell to slain Shinzo Abe with controversial state funeral

September 27, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

Kamal Nath says not interested in becoming Congress President, AICC observers to submit report to Sonia Gandhi today