Live News Updates: Ashok Gehlot being ruled out of Congress Prez elections; Kumari Selja & KC Venugopal front-runners, says report

Business and Political Live Updates: Congress sources said that Ashok Gehlot is being ruled out from the Congress’ president post and it is likely that Kumari Selja could be considered for the top post while Rahul Gandhi’s choice is said to be KC Venugopal,
September 27, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
Ashok Gehlot being ruled out; Selja, KC Venugopal Front-runners for Congress Presidential Post, says report
September 27, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
Rajasthan Political Crisis
September 27, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.
September 27, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST
S Jaishankar meets US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, discusses commercial ties
September 27, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Riyaz Bhati arrested in extortion case, to be produced before court today
September 27, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST
4 persons linked with PFI detained from the Nagarbera area today
September 27, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST
SC directs Agra development authority to remove business activities within 500mts from Taj Mahal
September 27, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra
September 27, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
Japan prepares to bid farewell to slain Shinzo Abe with controversial state funeral
September 27, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
Kamal Nath says not interested in becoming Congress President, AICC observers to submit report to Sonia Gandhi today
September 27, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST