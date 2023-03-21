LIVE News: Fugitive Mehul Choksi removed from Interpol database of Red Notices

The Interpol has removed the name of Mehul Choksi, a fugitive diamond trader wanted in a Rs 13,000-crore scam at Punjab National Bank, from their Red Notices database. This decision was reportedly made after Choksi submitted a plea to the Lyon-based agency.
March 21, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST
Mehul Choksi removed from Interpol database of Red Notices
The name of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi wanted in a Rs 13,000-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank is understood to have been removed from the Interpol database of Red Notices on the basis of his plea to the Lyon-headquartered agency, sources told PTI.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remained tight-lipped on the development.
March 21, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST
