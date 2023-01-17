Live News Updates: Major progress in issuance of business visas in India, says the US

Business & Political News Updates: The US on Tuesday said there has been significant progress in issuance of business visas in India, and that the country is implementing many measures, such as increasing the number of employees, to further streamline the procedure. The US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets, Arun Venkataraman, also stated that "amazing" progress has been made in the granting of student visas in this country.
Bharat Jodo Yatra is a battle against hatred, inflation, unemployment: Rahul Gandhi
All the institutions in India are being controlled by BJP and RSS. There is pressure on Election Commission and judiciary as well, says Rahul Gandhi
Major progress in issuance of business visas in India, says the US
The US on Tuesday said there has been significant progress in issuance of business visas in India, and that the country is implementing many measures, such as increasing the number of employees, to further streamline the procedure.
The US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets, Arun Venkataraman, also stated that "amazing" progress has been made in the granting of student visas in this country.
At the business side, "we have also made significant progress by issuing more H1B and L visas in 2022 than we did even in 2019 before the pandemic, that is a significant improvement. Even we are still in the process of ramping up our staff... Is there more work to do? Yes, there is more work to do and we are committed to doing that.
"We are doubling the number of direct hires, we have to facilitate the issuance of visas here at the embassy and we are also working to bring on diplomatic spouses to also work in the process in the areas of visas.
BJP's Anup Gupta to take over as mayor of Chandigarh
The BJP won the election for mayor of Chandigarh with a total of 15 votes to the AAP's 14.
50 percent of all iPhones could be made in India by 2027: Report
Apple is reportedly expected to shift 25 percent of its iPhone production to India by 2025. Now, new reports suggests that iPhone production in India could rise to 50 percent by 2027.
According to a report by South China Morning Post, India could produce one in two of the world’s iPhones by 2027 as compared to the current percentage with stands at less than 5 percent. The forecast is more aggressive than JPMorgan’s earlier prediction that India would assemble 25 percent of total Apple iPhones worldwide by 2025.Read more.
Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif says 'learnt our lesson, want peace with India'
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for "serious and sincere talks" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on "burning points like Kashmir," according to a report by news agency ANI.
In an interview with Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV, Sharif said that Pakistan has learned its lesson after three wars with India and stressed that now it wants peace with its neighbour.
"My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Modi is that let's sit down on the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning points like Kashmir. It is up to us to live peacefully and make progress or quarrel with each other and waste time and resources," Sharif said, according to the report.
On the three wars, he further added, "We have had three wars with India, and they have only brought more misery, poverty, and unemployment to the people."
Delhi police nabs 2 terrorists ahead of Republic Day celebrations
Quoting sources ANI said, "Delhi Police looking for 4 other suspects. They received weapons from Pakistan through the drop-dead method and were in contact with handlers in Pak on the Signal app. They got weapons at an unidentified location in Uttarakhand which is being verified."
Police sources later claimed that three rightwing leaders of Punjab and Delhi were on their hit list and they had even set a date and time to take out two of their targets.
Delhi Police busts terror plot ahead of Republic Day, hunts for 4 more suspects
The police have foiled a terror plot in the nation's capital ahead of Republic Day and are searching for four other terror suspects after getting information from two terrorists who were apprehended last week in the Jahangirpuri neighbourhood, said authorities on Tuesday.
According to reports, the suspected terrorists spoke with their handlers on the other side of the border through a social networking app and got weaponry from Pakistan using the "drop-dead" technique.
What are PM Modi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman hiding: Congress on Union minister's 'recession' remarks
Following Union minister Narayan Rane's comments on Tuesday suggesting that India may see an economic slowdown after June, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were keeping from the nation.
The Center is making every effort to prevent such a catastrophe from occurring, but the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) warned reporters in Pune on Monday that if India has an economic recession, it won't begin until after June. He claimed that an economic downturn was already present in wealthy nations.
Ukraine-Russia crisis
- Britain confirmed on Monday it was going to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks and other hardware, including hundreds more armoured vehicles and advanced air defence missiles.
- As per a Reuters report, Germany is under pressure to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine but its government says those tanks should be supplied only if there is agreement among Kyiv's main allies, particularly the United States.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Ukraine urges speedier weapons deliveries from West to confront Russian pressure
- Ukraine urged the West to speed up its supply of weapons, with the city of Dnipro reeling from a Russian missile strike that killed at least 40 people in an apartment block and Ukrainian troops under increased pressure on the eastern front.
- According to a Reuters report, Ukraine's army General Staff said on Tuesday that Russia had launched more than 70 rocket attacks in the past 24 hours.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his Monday night video address that the attack on Dnipro and Russia's attempts to gain the initiative in the war underscored the need for the West "to speed up decision-making" in supplying weapons.
- Western countries have produced a steady supply of weapons to Ukraine since Russian forces invaded last Feb. 24 but Zelenskiy and his government are insisting they need tanks.
Covid in China: WHO recommends that China monitor excess COVID-19 mortality
- The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it recommended China to monitor excess mortality from COVID-19 to gain a fuller picture of the impact of the surge in cases there.
- China said on January 14 that nearly 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospital since it abandoned its zero-COVID policy last month, a big jump from the figures it reported prior to facing international criticism over its COVID-19 data.
- "WHO recommends the monitoring of excess mortality, which provides us with a more comprehensive understanding of the impact of COVID-19," the U.N. agency told Reuters in a statement when asked about China.
EV age: Assam likely to achieve 100% electric three-wheeler sales by 2025, says US Study
- Assam is likely to achieve 100 per cent electric three-wheeler sales by 2025, making it the first Indian state to reach the milestone, according to a study carried out by a top US university.
- As of fiscal 2023 -- April 2022 - January 2023--, Assam has achieved about 85 per cent of new electric three-wheeler sales, being among the only three states in India to achieve such high levels of electrification in any segment (the other two being Uttarakhand and Chandigarh), said a recent study by the India ZEV Research Centre at the University of California Davis.
- Read more about the study here.
Sri Lanka Economy: Sri Lanka to cut recurrent budget expenditure by 6% in 2023
- Sri Lanka's cabinet said that it will cut its recurrent budget expenditure by 6% in 2023 as the country battles its worst financial crisis in seven decades and is seeking support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
- The cabinet also approved a proposal to delay salaries of some public employees to manage public finances, cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardana said, as per PTI.
- Sri Lanka has to put its massively indebted public finances in order to unlock a $2.9 billion IMF loan that was agreed in September.
- "Under successive governments Sri Lanka has printed money to bridge the gap between public revenue and expenditure, but due to the financial crisis and our attempts to get support from the IMF there are restrictions to print money, so the only option is to reduce expenditure," Gunawardana said.
US Visa: U.S. says addressing business visa issues for Indians
- The United States has taken steps to resolve serious challenges to issuing business visas to Indians following the COVID-19 pandemic, Arun Venkataraman, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets, said at a conference in New Delhi on January 17.
New chief: Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief, appoints Michael Chiang
- Taiwan's Foxconn has appointed Michael Chiang as the new boss for its iPhone assembly business after a tumultuous year in China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Davos 2023: WEF to launch first thematic centre on healthcare in Telangana
- The World Economic Forum will launch its first thematic centre on healthcare and life sciences in Telangana in collaboration with the state government.
- The centre will be an autonomous, non-profit organization, leading on policy and governance for healthcare and life sciences, the Forum announced during its Annual Meeting 2023.
- "India has a unique opportunity to spearhead healthcare and life sciences in South Asia. C4IR (Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution) Telangana with the support of the Forums global network of Fourth Industrial Revolution centres will be a key player in driving stakeholder engagement, building bridges between the public sector and SMEs and supporting job creation in the healthcare sector," WEF President Borge Brende said, as per PTI.
Tech giant's leap: Microsoft to expand ChatGPT on cloud amid OpenAI investment buzz
- Microsoft Corp on Monday said it is widening access to hugely popular software from OpenAI, a startup it is backing whose futuristic ChatGPT chatbot has captivated Silicon Valley.
- Microsoft said the startup's tech, which it so far has previewed to its cloud-computing customers in a program it called the Azure OpenAI Service, was now generally available, a distinction that's expected to bring a flood of new usage.
- Read more about Microsoft and ChatGPT here.
Coronavirus Update: Lowest daily Covid cases recorded in India since March 2020
- India recorded 89 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since March 27, 2020, while the active cases declined to 2,035, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
- The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.
- A decrease of 84 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India-Kenya relations: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla meets Kenyan Vice President Rigathy Gachagua
- Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Kenyan Vice President Rigathy Gachagua.
- Both leaders discussed issues like terrorism, India's G20 presidency & the expansion of business and economic and cultural relations. (Image: ANI)
Think-20 meet concluding day: Experts to discuss trade, value chains and global governance on concluding day
- Experts will deliberate on 'new complementaries in trade and value chains' and other topics on Tuesday during the 'Think-20' meeting being held under the aegis of G20 in Bhopal, according to a PTI report.
- Around 300 delegates and experts, including 94 foreign guests from 22 countries, have been taking part in the conclave which began on Monday.
- The concluding session will be presided over by S T Devare, former ambassador and present chairman of the research advisory council of Research and Information System (RIS) for Developing Countries, an official said.
Watch | Dress rehearsal ahead of Republic Day
Weather Update: Cold wave engulfs North India, trains delayed
- Cold wave conditions prevailed in Delhi with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city's base station, settling at 2.4 degrees Celsius.
- Foggy weather disrupted road and rail movement in some parts of the northern region. At least 15 trains were delayed by one hour to eight hours due to foggy weather, a spokesperson of the Northern Railways told PTI.
- Delhi saw an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, according to IMD data.
PMAY Funds: Bengal govt has sought immediate release of PM Awas Yojana funds from Centre
- The West Bengal government has written to the Centre demanding the immediate release of funds under the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY), underlining that the state will fail to meet its March 31 deadline for building 11 lakh houses, if there is any further delay, a senior official told PTI.
- The letter, sent by the state on Monday, is a reply to the Union Ministry of Rural Development's 493-page communication, seeking details of expenses made as part of the scheme, the official said.
- Under the scheme, the Centre bears 60 per cent of the cost, and the state 40 percent.
- The official claimed the state government has borne Rs 4,800 crore, and the central government is yet to send its share of Rs 13,000 crore.
Covid vaccine update: DCGI approves market authorisation for SII's Covid vaccine Covovax as heterologous booster dose
- The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved market authorisation to COVID-19 vaccine Covovax as a heterologous booster dose for adults who have been administered two doses of Covishield or Covaxin, official sources said on Monday.
- The DCGI's approval came following recommendation by the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
- Read more about the vaccine here.
Weather update: Several train delayed in North India due to fog
- Several trains in north India have been delayed due to foggy conditions and low visibility.
China's population decline
- China's stringent zero-COVID policies that were in place for three years have caused further damage to the country's bleak demographic outlook, population experts have said.
- However, local governments since 2021 have rolled out measures to encourage people to have more babies, including tax deductions, longer maternity leave and housing subsidies, the steps are not expected to arrest the long-term trend.
China's population decline
- China's population dropped by roughly 850,000 to 1.41175 billion at the end of 2022, the country's National Bureau of Statistics said.
- Last year's birth rate was 6.77 births per 1,000 people, down from a rate of 7.52 births in 2021 and marking the lowest birth rate on record.
- According to a Reuters report, China also logged its highest death rate since 1974, registering 7.37 deaths per 1,000 people compared with a rate of 7.18 deaths in 2021.
China's population decline
- The population decline has come faster than previously thought, and this could put the brakes on growth as demand slows down.
- Chinese economy may even struggle to overtake the US in size and is at risk of losing its status as the world’s most populous country.
- Read more about China's population shrink here.
China GDP: Second lowest GDP growth since 1970s, Zero Covid policy took a toll on economy
- The Chinese administration had set a target of 5.5% GDP growth but the zero-COVID policy and a chaotic exit leading to surge in cases towards the end of the year took a toll on the economy.
- This is the second lowest GDP growth since the 1970s. However, analysts are now focusing more on the rebound in the current year even as the world stares at a recession.
China Population: Last time population declines was in 1960
- The last time China's population declined was in 1960, as the country battled the worst famine in its modern history, caused by Mao Zedong's disastrous agricultural policy known as the Great Leap Forward.
China Population: 9.56 million babies were born in China in 2022, down from 10.62 million in 2021
- Roughly 9.56 million babies were born in China in 2022, down from 10.62 million a year earlier.
- This is the lowest level since at least 1950, despite the efforts by authorities to encourage families to have more children.
China Population: China population shrinks for first time in over 60 years
- China's population shrank last year for the first time in more than six decades, official data showed Tuesday, as the world's most populous nation faces a looming demographic crisis.
- The country of 1.4 billion has seen birth rates plunge to record lows as its workforce ages, a rapid decline that analysts warn could stymie economic growth and pile pressure on strained public coffers.
Economy Update: China economy grows 3% in 2022
- China's economy grew 3.0 percent in 2022, official data released on Tuesday showed, one of the weakest rates in 40 years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and a real estate crisis.
