Live News Highlights: PM Modi speaks to his Spanish counterpart; discussed ways to further strengthen ties

Live New Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez as the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen ties between their countries.
Live News Updates: Sanchez tweeted that he reiterated Spain's support for India's presidency of G20. Modi responded, "Glad to speak with Prime Minister of Spain @sanchezcastejon. We discussed ways to further strengthen our growing bilateral relationship. Look forward to continuing our close cooperation as part of India's G20 Presidency." The Spanish leader said they had a fruitful conversation.
Biden may give speech on balloon, unidentified objects
President Joe Biden and his team are considering him giving a speech soon to address issues around the high-altitude Chinese balloon and three other objects shot down by US military planes, a source familiar with discussions said.The idea is for Biden to give the speech before departing early next week on a trip to Poland, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Jharkhand: Ramesh Bais on stunted state's growth
Outgoing Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais claims "lack of vision" stunted state’s growth despite Chief Minister Hemant Soren being a good leader, and that he deliberately did not take further steps on ECI missive on office-of-profit row to not obstruct development
India beat West Indies by six wickets in a Women's T20 World Cup match
India beat West Indies by six wickets to notch up their second consecutive win in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Wednesday. India chased down the target of 119 with 11 balls to spare with wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh top-scoring with 44 not out off 32 balls.Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Shafali Verma contributed 33 and 28 respectively as India reached 119 for 4 in 18.1 overs.
India's apex drug watchdog gets a new (interim) Drug Controller General for only 14 days
Govt order said that P. B. N. Prasad, Joint Drug Controller, will take over the responsibilities of the Drug Controller of (India) from tomorrow till 28.02.2023 (date of his superannuation) or until further orders, whichever is earlier.No more extension to incumbent VG Somani.Rajeev Raghuvanshi's name was also suggested earlier by UPSC panel, but that has been ignored for now.
Prachanda to visit India on first foreign trip as Nepal PM soon: Reports
Nepal and India have discussed the possibility of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" visiting New Delhi on his first foreign trip after assuming power in December last year, according to a media report on Wednesday. Prachanda discussed his intention to visit India during his meeting with Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Monday, officials said.
Telcom operators push for regulation of communication OTTs in meeting with TRAI chief
Telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, on Wednesday made a strong pitch for regulation of communication OTT players at a meeting with TRAI chief, according to sources. Sources said that TRAI at the meeting also sounded out telcos about the upcoming review of Quality of Service (QoS) norms and regulations around pesky calls (Unsolicited Commercial Communication).
No power in engines, pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported, preliminary report
- The pilot of a Yeti Airlines plane which crashed in Nepal killing 71 people said before the crash there was no power from the aircraft's engines, a preliminary investigation report said on Wednesday.
- The plane crashed just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhra on Jan. 15 in one of Nepal's worst airplane accidents in 30 years.
- There were 72 passengers on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals.
- Rescuers recovered 71 bodies, with one unaccounted person presumed to be dead.
At least 33 dead in Panama migrant bus crash
- At least 33 people died Wednesday when a bus transporting migrants bound for the United States crashed with a minibus in Panama, an official in the Central American country said.
- Updating the death toll from 15, Panama's national director of migration Samira Gozaine told the Telemetro broadcaster that "for now, we have information of 33 people dead."President Laurentino Cortizo earlier announced that 15 people had lost their lives in the early-morning crash in Gualaca, Chiriqui.
Sebi introduces issue summary document for filing IPO papers in XBRL format
Sebi on Wednesday introduced the issue summary document for filing papers pertaining to IPO and for further issue of securities in XBRL format, a move that will help provide data to stakeholders in a structured manner. This is part of the capital markets regulator's effort to make available relevant information at the stock exchanges and depositories in a structured manner.The rollout of the Issue Summary Document (ISD) will be done in a phased manner starting March 1, the ?>\]?Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
Edible oil imports in Jan 2nd highest; record shipments of cooking oils in Nov-Jan
India's edible oil imports rose 33 per cent in January to 16.61 lakh tonnes, the highest since September 2021, driven by higher imports of sunflower oil, according to industry body SEA. Import of vegetable oils (edible and non-edible oils) in January rose 31 per cent to 16,61,750 tonnes from 12,70,728 tonnes in the same month last year.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India restrict West Indies to 118/6 in 20 overs; Deepti Sharma bags three wickets for India
Electing to bat, West Indies posted 118 for 6 in their Women's T20 World Cup Group 2 match against India here on Wednesday. Opener Stafanie Taylor top-scored for West Indies with a 40-ball 42 while Shemaine Campbelle contributed 30.
Ukraine admitted into UN fund that supports small farmers
Ukraine's small-scale farmers, who are playing a critical role in feeding the population during the war, will be eligible for funding through the U.N.'s International Fund for Agricultural Development following Ukraine's induction Wednesday into body, officials said. Small farmers in Ukraine "play a fundamental role in feeding the country"during the war, producing up to 80% of dairy, fruits and vegetables consumed by the population, IFAD said in a statement.
Temporary structures removed from parts of Yamuna floodplain, says DDA
Temporary huts and other structures built illegally on Yamuna floodplain areas at Zakir Nagar were removed on Wednesday, in compliance with a National Green Tribunal order, officials said. About an acre of land was reclaimed, a senior official said.
Student group seeks resignation of IIT Bombay director after death of pupil
A student collective at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Wednesday demanded the resignation of the premier institute's director in the backdrop of alleged suicide by a first-year Dalit student and allegations he was facing caste discrimination. The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) also sought that a report of the SC/ST Cell of the IIT Bombay, which it claimed talks about lack of institutional support for Dalit and tribal students in the campus, be made public.
CCI approves acquisition by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited of target assets from Jaiprakash Associates Limited
The Acquirer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL) which has been in business of the manufacture and sale of cement for over 80 years. DBL is the ultimate parent entity of the Dalmia Bharat Group. DBLis primarily engaged in the segments formanufacture and sale of cement,manufacture and sale of sugar, andprovision of refractory services.
Live News Updates: Indian Navy shows interest in acquiring Boeing Super Hornets fighter aircraft
Boeing has submitted details to the Indian Navy for assessment about the Super Hornets fighter aircraft produced by the company, a senior official of the firm has said. Boeing Defense, Space and Security, India business development head, Alain Garcia told PTI the company has handed over the details and the Indian Navy is also interested in acquiring six more P-8 patrol aircraft.
West Bengal Budget Session Live Updates: Oppn MLAs cry corruption, wear masks with Rs 500 notes to protest
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs protested against the ruling Trinamool government by wearing masks with Rs 500 notes pasted on them to the Budget session of the West Bengal Vidhaan Sabha. They were protesting against the alleged “ongoing corruption and unemployment” in the state.
West Bengal BJP MLA Manoj Tigga said: “The Budget did not fulfill the government’s promises. Students that have cleared SSC and TET are still unemployed. Posts in many departments are vacant but appointments are not being made even when there are protests.”
He added: “The Bengal Global Business Summit is organized but no big business comes to Bengal. The government also doesn't have any sizable schemes and there is ultimately no development. The government just wants to silence people with money, against which we all protested.”
Women's T20 World Cup | West Indies captain Hayley Matthews wins toss, opts to bat against India
India become top-ranked team in all three formats
Live News Updates: Skeletal remains of MP Congress leader found in forest
-- Over three months after Hari Lal Maravi, a 65-year-old local Congress leader, went missing, his skeletal remains of were found in the forest area of Niwas town in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh.
-- The deceased was reportedly suffering from mental health issues.
-- Prima facie, it appears that he died of starvation in the forest area and it is also possible that wild animals devoured his body parts, police said.
Free entry at Taj Mahal for 3 days from Feb 17 to mark Shah Jahan's death anniversary
To commemorate the 368th death anniversary of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, entry to the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, will be free for three days starting February 17.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra pays courtesy call to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka
- Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra paid a courtesy call to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.
- FS Vinay Kwatra conveyed the warm wishes of PM Modi to PM Sheikh Hasina and reaffirmed India’s support for wider and deeper development and economic partnership with Bangladesh.
UP CM Adityanath orders magisterial inquiry into death of mother-daughter duo during anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat
Nepal Police have arrested 10 suspects in a case of looting and arson. The investigation is underway and more arrests will be done: Nepal Police
LIFE Mission Scam Case Live Updates: M Sivasankar, ex-principal secretary to Kerala CMO, sent to 5-day ED custody
-- M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), has been taken out of the ED office to be produced before a PMLA Court.
-- He was arrested yesterday in the LIFE Mission Scam Case yesterday.
-- The PMLA Court has sent Sivasankar to 5 days of ED Custody, till February 20.
-- The Court directed the ED to produce him at 2.30 pm on February 20.
Court also directed ED to give relaxation time to Sivasankar after every two hours of interrogation.
CCTV footage retrieved from murder victim Nikki Yadav's home
Nikki Yadav, 23, was killed by her partner Sahil Gehlot, 24. He stuffed her body inside a refrigerator at the eatery in Southwest Delhi he runs
In the CCTV footage retrieved by the police from Nikki Yadav's Uttam Nagar house, one can see the 23-year-old murder victim carrying out menial tasks, hours before she was allegedly killed by her boyfriend on the day he got married.
The footages are from February 9, the day of her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot's engagement. Yadav allegedly called to meet Gehlot and express her displeasure at his decision to get married.
Sports News Live Update:
Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced the 18-player squad for the three-match T20I series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), set to be played on February 16, 18, and 19 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Post-Budget Interaction Live Updates: India prepared for extraneous shocks, says FM. Here’s what else she said
-- Transition from fossil fuel to renewable is high on the agenda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
-- Skilling necessary to prepare for industry 4.0, the FM added.
-- Emphasis on growth, will keep a good eye on fiscal, Sitharaman further said.
Jharkhand Clashes LIVE Updates: Situation normal now, no casualties reported, informs IG
Communal clashes erupted between two groups in thePalamu area of Jharkhand over the installation of the 'toran dwar'.
The IG of Palamu Zone has informed: “Few vehicles have been damaged. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed; the situation is normal as of now; no casualties have been reported.”
IT survey on BBC India Live Updates: BJP running govt with political vendetta, says Bengal CM
“It's very unfortunate. The Bharatiya Janata Partyis running govt with a political vendetta. It's not only affecting the freedom of the press, there will be no media left in the country. Media is already controlled by them. Media can't raise its voice,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on the income-tax survey on BBC India.
Post-Budget Interaction Live Updates:
Once states agree in the Council, we will have petroleum products under the ambit of GST, said FM Sitharaman.
Post-Budget Interaction Live Updates:
Public spent will maintain growth momentum, said FM Sitharaman. Finance Minister isis speaking at post-budget interaction with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Post-Budget Interaction Live Updates:
Empahsis on sunrise sectors in budget to push China plus one, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Cabinet Briefing Live Updates: Vibrant Villages Programme for FY 2022-23 and FY2025-26
-The central government-sponsored programme will lead to infrastructure development and livelihood opportunities in four states and one union territory along the northern land border.
Cabinet Briefing Live Updates:
Cabinet approves raising of seven new battalions for Indo-Tibetan Border Police.
Cabinet Briefing Live Updates:
The Government will set up a high-powered committee for Vibrant Villages Programme. A Vibrant Village Action Plan will also be created, announced union minister Anurag Thakur.
Cabinet Briefing Live Updates: Vibrant Villages Programme to help reverse outmigration
-Vibrant Villages Programme to be a Centrally Sponsored Scheme and will lead to development and livelihood opportunities in four states and one Union Territory along the northern border, announced Anurag Thakur.
Cabinet Briefing Live Updates:
Cabinet approves Vibrant Villages Programme with outlay of Rs 4,800 crore over FY23-FY26. Around Rs 2,500 crore of this will be spent on construction of roads, announced Anurag Thakur.
Cabinet Briefing Live Updates:
The Cabinet has approved making 2 lakh uncovered panchayats into new Primary Agricultural Credit Societies over next five years, announced Union Minister Anurag Thakur on February 15. The target is to establish Primary Agricultural Credit Societies in each uncovered panchayat, viable dairy co-operatives in each uncovered panchayat or village and viable fishery co-operatives in each coastal uncovered panchayat/village andpanchayats/villageshaving large water bodies, added Thakur.
West Bengal Budget Live Updates: West Bengal hikes DA for government employees by 3%
West Bengal minister of state for finance (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya announced that the West Bengal government has hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for government employees by three percent, while presenting the state budget for 2023-24 in the Assembly on February 15.
Palamu Clashes Live Updates: Some from both communities taken into custody, says IGP; 6 injured in clashes
-Inspector General of Police or IGP (Palamu) Raj Kumar Lakra said that the clash occurred following an altercation, which ensued brick-batting and attack on each other with lathis over damage to the welcome gate installed for upcoming Mahashivratri festival. Some people from both communitieswere taken into custody, the IGPadded.At least six people were injured in the clash, a senior police officer said.
Palamu Clashes Live Updates: 20-25 students stuck in school as situation remains tense, say reports; Section 144 imposed
-Around 20-25 students are stuck in a school as the situation continues to remain tense in the area, according to Times Now. As many as 100 police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain peace. Tensions erupted over Mahashivratri preparations in the area earlier in the day.
Palamu Clashes Live Updates: Communal clashes erupt in Jharkhand's Palamu ahead of Mahashivratri; Section 144 imposed
-A communal clash erupted between two groups of people over the installation of a 'Toran gate' (entry gate) in a market ahead of Mahashivratriin Jharkhand's Palamu district on February 15 police said. The incident took place in Panki village of the district. Prohibitory orders under section 144 havebeen imposed in the district. Atleast 12 have been injured due to the clashes, according to media reports.
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Live Updates: Quake hit buildings become mass graves in Turkey
Rescuers in Turkey have been forced to concede defeat at numerous sites due to excessive rubble and not enough resources to drill through tons of concrete to remove the dead, reported AFP news agency.
Aero India Live Updates: India's vendor capital acquisition upgraded to 75% for 2023-24
Under Amrit Kaal for our defence industry, the Indian vendor’s capital acquisition has been upgraded to 75 percentfor 2023-2024, said Defence MinisterRajnath Singh in Bengaluru. The move was aimed at creating domestic demand for defence sector.
Aero India Live Updates: Aero India showed that new India's defence sector can keep pace with global defence segment: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Aero-India showed the whole world, that the new India’s Defence sector has not only become capable and enriched continuously, but is fully prepared to keep pace with the defence sector of the leading countries globally.A new era of self-reliance in the Indian defence sector is being paved, in which this sector will move forwardon its path of progress with new energy, determination and enthusiasm, added Singh.
Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Victim's body taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem
-The mortal remains of 25-year-old Haryana woman Nikki Yadav, who was found dead in a freezer at Delhi's Mitraon village on Tuesday, was taken from Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem on February 15.Nikki was strangled to death allegedly by her live-in partner after she came to know of his impending marriage with another woman, police said. The accused Sahil Gehlot was presented before a Delhi court and sent to five-day police remand, according to ANI.
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Live Updates: First convoy transported relief material to Allepo on February 15
The first convoy transported relief material, pooled from the Govt of India and the international community, consisting of rations, and medicines to Allepo in Syria on February 15. The relief material was handed over to representatives of the local administration at Allepo, according to ANI sources.
Indian Army team deployed in United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) delivers relief material to Aleppo, Syria. This included rations & medicines from the Government of India as well as contributions from the international community: Indian Army— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023
