Live News Highlights: PM Modi speaks to his Spanish counterpart; discussed ways to further strengthen ties

February 15, 2023 / 09:17 PM IST

No power in engines, pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported, preliminary report

- The pilot of a Yeti Airlines plane which crashed in Nepal killing 71 people said before the crash there was no power from the aircraft's engines, a preliminary investigation report said on Wednesday.

- The plane crashed just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhra on Jan. 15 in one of Nepal's worst airplane accidents in 30 years.

- There were 72 passengers on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals.

- Rescuers recovered 71 bodies, with one unaccounted person presumed to be dead.