Live News Highlights: PM Modi speaks to his Spanish counterpart; discussed ways to further strengthen ties

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST

Live New Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez as the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen ties between their countries.

Live News Updates: Sanchez tweeted that he reiterated Spain's support for India's presidency of G20.  Modi responded, "Glad to speak with Prime Minister of Spain @sanchezcastejon. We discussed ways to further strengthen our growing bilateral relationship. Look forward to continuing our close cooperation as part of India's G20 Presidency." The Spanish leader said they had a fruitful conversation.

February 15, 2023 / 10:33 PM IST

February 15, 2023 / 10:27 PM IST

Biden may give speech on balloon, unidentified objects

President Joe Biden and his team are considering him giving a speech soon to address issues around the high-altitude Chinese balloon and three other objects shot down by US military planes, a source familiar with discussions said.The idea is for Biden to give the speech before departing early next week on a trip to Poland, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

February 15, 2023 / 10:18 PM IST

Jharkhand: Ramesh Bais on stunted state's growth

Outgoing Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais claims "lack of vision" stunted state’s growth despite Chief Minister Hemant Soren being a good leader, and that he deliberately did not take further steps on ECI missive on office-of-profit row to not obstruct development

February 15, 2023 / 09:50 PM IST

India beat West Indies by six wickets in a Women's T20 World Cup match 

India beat West Indies by six wickets to notch up their second consecutive win in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Wednesday. India chased down the target of 119 with 11 balls to spare with wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh top-scoring with 44 not out off 32 balls.Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Shafali Verma contributed 33 and 28 respectively as India reached 119 for 4 in 18.1 overs.

February 15, 2023 / 09:41 PM IST

India's apex drug watchdog gets a new (interim) Drug Controller General for only 14 days

Govt order said that P. B. N. Prasad, Joint Drug Controller, will take over the responsibilities of the Drug Controller of (India) from tomorrow till 28.02.2023 (date of his superannuation) or until further orders, whichever is earlier.No more extension to incumbent VG Somani.Rajeev Raghuvanshi's name was also suggested earlier by UPSC panel, but that has been ignored for now.

February 15, 2023 / 09:40 PM IST

Prachanda to visit India on first foreign trip as Nepal PM soon: Reports

Nepal and India have discussed the possibility of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" visiting New Delhi on his first foreign trip after assuming power in December last year, according to a media report on Wednesday. Prachanda discussed his intention to visit India during his meeting with Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Monday, officials said.

February 15, 2023 / 09:28 PM IST

Telcom operators push for regulation of communication OTTs in meeting with TRAI chief

Telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, on Wednesday made a strong pitch for regulation of communication OTT players at a meeting with TRAI chief, according to sources. Sources said that TRAI at the meeting also sounded out telcos about the upcoming review of Quality of Service (QoS) norms and regulations around pesky calls (Unsolicited Commercial Communication).

February 15, 2023 / 09:17 PM IST

No power in engines, pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported, preliminary report

- The pilot of a Yeti Airlines plane which crashed in Nepal killing 71 people said before the crash there was no power from the aircraft's engines, a preliminary investigation report said on Wednesday.

- The plane crashed just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhra on Jan. 15 in one of Nepal's worst airplane accidents in 30 years.

- There were 72 passengers on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals.

- Rescuers recovered 71 bodies, with one unaccounted person presumed to be dead.

February 15, 2023 / 09:10 PM IST

At least 33 dead in Panama migrant bus crash

- At least 33 people died Wednesday when a bus transporting migrants bound for the United States crashed with a minibus in Panama, an official in the Central American country said.

- Updating the death toll from 15, Panama's national director of migration Samira Gozaine told the Telemetro broadcaster that "for now, we have information of 33 people dead."President Laurentino Cortizo earlier announced that 15 people had lost their lives in the early-morning crash in Gualaca, Chiriqui.

February 15, 2023 / 08:40 PM IST

Sebi introduces issue summary document for filing IPO papers in XBRL format

Sebi on Wednesday introduced the issue summary document for filing papers pertaining to IPO and for further issue of securities in XBRL format, a move that will help provide data to stakeholders in a structured manner. This is part of the capital markets regulator's effort to make available relevant information at the stock exchanges and depositories in a structured manner.The rollout of the Issue Summary Document (ISD) will be done in a phased manner starting March 1, the ?>\]?Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.