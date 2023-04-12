Latest news LIVE updates: Ukrainian minister urges India to consider Ukraine's G20 participation

April 12, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

Ukrainian minister urges India to consider Ukraine's G20 participation

Highlighting closer cooperation between Kyiv and New Delhi, visiting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Emine Dzhaparova called India a 'Vishwaguru' and emphasised how India can play a bigger role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"We see the role of India as 'Vishwaguru'...Sometimes we have a country that chooses war instead of love, and friendship. India as a Vishwaguru can play a bigger & greater role, we welcome efforts to resolve the war," said Dzhaparova on the role of India in the cessation of the Russia-Ukraine war.

She also added that Ukraine respects the decision of the sovereign country, India to build up relations with other countries. "...but there should be consideration of pragmatic approach. Being with Russia is on being the wrong side of history," she added.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba today.

"The two discussed ongoing preparations for Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive, including security assistance pledges from allies and partners. Secy Blinken underscored Ukraine’s success as vital to peace and security in Europe, and reiterated the United States’ commitment to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes": ANI tweeted quoting Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson, US State Department.