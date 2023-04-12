Latest news LIVE updates: The Ukrainian minister, who is the first official to visit India since the start of the Ukraine war in February last year, also said that it's time to restart the relationship and that both countries have a better and deeper relationship. "India is witnessing visionary changes and it may take some time for it to build new relations with Ukraine and the ties should be based on a 'pragmatic and balanced approach'", said the Dzhaparova.
Highlighting closer cooperation between Kyiv and New Delhi, visiting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Emine Dzhaparova called India a 'Vishwaguru' and emphasised how India can play a bigger role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
"We see the role of India as 'Vishwaguru'...Sometimes we've country that chooses war instead of love, friendship. India as a Vishwaguru can play bigger & greater role, we welcome efforts to resolve the war," said Dzhaparova on the role of India in cessation of Russia-Ukraine war.
Latest news LIVE updates: MSC bank scam case
Enforcement Directorate has submitted a chargesheet in the case, in which it has named a company linked to former Maharashtra Deputy CM & NCP leader Ajit Pawar and his wife, while Pawar and his wife have not been named in the chargesheet. The ED had attached properties including land, building and machinery of Jarandeshwar Cooperative Sugar Mill worth Rs 65 crore in July 2021 in this case. The matter is listed for hearing on April 19.
Latest news LIVE updates: Ukrainian minister urges India to consider Ukraine's G20 participation
She also added that Ukraine respects the decision of the sovereign country, India to build up relations with other countries. "...but there should be consideration of pragmatic approach. Being with Russia is on being the wrong side of history," she added.
Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba today.
"The two discussed ongoing preparations for Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive, including security assistance pledges from allies and partners. Secy Blinken underscored Ukraine’s success as vital to peace and security in Europe, and reiterated the United States’ commitment to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes": ANI tweeted quoting Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson, US State Department.
Latest news LIVE updates: Former Karnataka CM & six-time MLA, Jagadish Shettar to meet BJP President JP Nadda
"I will reach Delhi today to meet the party's national president JP Nadda. I expect positive things will happen. In the coming days, the party high command and state leaders will specify everything," he told ANI.
Shettar's name is not there in BJP's first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.
Latest news LIVE updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate the three-day International Conference on Defence Finance & Economics in New Delhi today
Organised by the Ministry of Defence (Finance), the conference will provide a unique platform for policymakers, academicians and government officials to share their insights and experiences on Defence Finance and Economics in the present evolving security challenges, according to the Ministry's press release.
Delegates from the USA, UK, Japan, Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Kenya will participate in the conference. Ministry of Defence added that the objective of the conference is to disseminate the best practices, experiences and expertise of various countries.
Latest news LIVE updates: EAM S Jaishankar says, "India provided educational & skill access to 50,000 youth from Africa"
Speaking at the at a parliamentary forum on Indian affairs in Uganda, S Jaishankar said, "Despite Covid, I want to say that the commitments PM Modi made in Uganda & at the India-Africa summit, we are on it. We provided educational & skill access to 50,000 youth from Africa."
Latest news LIVE updates: EAM Jaishankar launches 'Tulsi Ghat Restoration Project' in Uganda
As a part of his two-nation visit to Uganda and Mozambique from April 10-15 to bolster India’s robust bilateral relations with the two African countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Ugandan counterpart General Odongo Jeje and also launched the 'Tulsi Ghat Restoration Project' of Varanasi.
“Took stock of our close and historical ties that have been given greater intensity by our leadership. Possibilities in trade & investments, energy, defence and air connectivity being explored,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.
The External Affairs Minister also participated in the virtual groundbreaking ceremony of solar-powered piped drinking water supply systems funded by the Exim Bank in Uganda. "This project will provide safe and sustainable water supply to half a million Ugandans across 20 rural districts," he tweeted.
Latest news LIVE updates: Nisha Dahiya bags silver, India's tally stands at 6 medals
India's Nisha Dahiya won a silver medal at the Asian wrestling championships in Astana, Kazakhstan yesterday in the women's 68 kg category.
This victory is especially magnificient for Dahiya as six months back, she had returned home in a wheelchair from the world championships in Serbia.
Latest news LIVE updates: Rajasthan to get its first Vande Bharat Express today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train today via video conferencing. Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra will attend programme. The inaugural train will run between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt railway stations.
Latest news LIVE updates: Airstrikes by Myanmar's military feared to have killed as many as 100 people
Airstrikes by Myanmar’s military on April 11 killed as many as 100 people, including children. A witness told Associated Press that the people were attending a ceremony held by opponents of army rule.
The military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, and since then have been increasingly using airstrikes to counter a widespread armed struggle against its rule.
A fighter jet dropped bombs directly into a crowd of people who were gathering at 8 a.m. for the opening of a local office of the country's opposition movement outside Pazigyi village in Sagaing region's Kanbalu township, the witness told AP. The area is about 110 kilometers (70 miles) north of Mandalay, the country's second largest city.
Latest news LIVE updates: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Araria, Bihar
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Araria, Bihar at around 5.35 am. The depth of the earthquake is 10 Km: National Center for Seismology
Latest news LIVE updates: India will become the third-largest economy by 2027 - Piyush Goyal at India France Business Summit
Paris hosts India France Business Summit, where Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal co-chaired the summit with Olivier Becht, Minister delegate of Foreign Trade, Government of France.
In his comments, addressing the Indian diaspora in France, Goyal said India will become the third-largest economy by 2027. "India will become the third-largest economy by 2027," he said.
Goyal also spoke about the India-France partnership which completed 25 years this year.
Moreover, Goyal cleared the air British media reports on 'Indian govt stopping trade talks over Sikh extremists.' He said, "Trade talks are underway but some credible action should be taken against the incidents that happened in Britain."
Latest news LIVE updates: Sitharaman Gopinath discuss crypto assets
The First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF and the Finance Minister of India discussed the need for a globally coordinated policy response on crypto assets into an agreed set of guiding principles and an action plan on crypto assets.
Latest news LIVE updates: Sitharaman meets Gopinath
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated Gita Gopinath for accelerating India’s work on the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable along with the World Bank and reiterated India’s commitment to foster efforts to address growing debt vulnerabilities.
Sitharaman also acknowledged key downside risks to the economy including financial sector stress, rising real interest rates, elevated debt, inflation, geo-political fragmentation, and faltering growth in China, as highlighted in World Economic Outlook.
Latest news LIVE updates: Discussed India’s presidency of the G20, says Janet Yellen
"We continued our engagement on shared priorities like combatting climate change and evolving the multilateral development banks, and discussed India’s presidency of the G20," Secretary Janet Yellen tweeted.
Latest news LIVE updates: India is one of the bright spots in the Global Economy, says IMF
The growth rate for India is 6.8 in 2022, which is one of the bright spots in the Global Economy...we go up to 6.3 next year, again a very strong economy which is necessary to allow India to converge towards higher living standards & create jobs: Daniel Leigh, Chief, World Economic Studies division, IMF
Latest news LIVE updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; discusses strengthening the India-US economic and financial partnership
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings 2023 in Washington. The two leaders discussed strengthening the India-US economic & financial partnership and increasing engagements at bilateral and multilateral forums. The Finance Minister appreciated the multi-faceted India-U.S. partnership and called for further cooperation in addressing global economic challenges, including Climate Change. She also highlighted the role of G20, QUAD and IPEF in fostering this partnership.
