Latest News Updates Live: Nationwide mock drill to review preparedness for COVID management to continue today

Amidst the rising COVID cases in the country, all government and private hospitals will continue nationwide mock drills to review the preparedness of COVID management today.
The two-day exercise began yesterday to ensure the readiness of hospital infrastructure in view of rising COVID cases. During the mock drill, resources available in hospitals, including drugs, ICU beds and medical oxygen for the containment and management of Covid-19, are being assessed.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi yesterday to oversee the mock drill and preparedness of the hospital with regard to the handling of Covid patients.
Live News: FM Sitharaman calls for more transparency in functioning of World Trade Organisation (WTO)
“The World Trade Organisation (WTO) should be more open about issues. The WTO has to be progressive and fair to all members. It has to give voice to all and not just hear but also heed,” she told the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) in Washington
Live News: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal to address party workers
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and CM Arvind Kejriwal to address party workers today as ECI grants national party status to AAP
Live News:Congress leader Sachin Pilot on day-long fast, demands 'action against corruption'
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot will observe a Vat today calling for 'action on corruption' during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led government
Punjab Vigilance Department issues notice to former CM and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi to appear before it tomorrow for questioning in a disproportionate assets case
Latest News Updates Live: Centralised postal centre to help speedy decision-making in Maharashtra
Maharashtra government is set to establish a centralised postal centre in the state secretariat Mantralaya to streamline the system of letters and other documents for each department, a senior official said.
This initiative will aid speedy handling of complaints and grievances, State Additional Chief Secretary Sujata Sounik told reporters on Monday.
The department-wise centres will scan letters and send them to the authorities concerned online for speedy decisions, which in turn will help the state's functioning to move towards a paperless system, she added.
Latest News Updates Live: Nationwide mock drill to review preparedness for COVID management to continue today
Amidst the rising COVID cases in the country, all government and private hospitals will continue nationwide mock drills to review the preparedness of COVID management today.
The two-day exercise began yesterday to ensure the readiness of hospital infrastructure in view of rising COVID cases. During the mock drill, resources available in hospitals, including drugs, ICU beds and medical oxygen for the containment and management of Covid-19, are being assessed.
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi yesterday to oversee the mock drill and preparedness of the hospital with regard to the handling of Covid patients.
Latest News Updates Live: After losing national party status, TMC exploring legal options to challenge EC decision
On Monday, the Election Commission granted national party status to Aam Aadmi Party and withdrew the tag from Trinamool Congress (TMC), along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).
This order has not gone well with the TMC party as it is exploring legal options to challenge the decision of the Election Commission, a source told PTI.
"The party is exploring legal options to challenge this decision by EC," a TMC source told PTI. However, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has not issued any official reaction yet.
Latest News Updates Live: Bitcoin passes $30,000 for the first time since June 2022
Rallying more than 80% since the start of the year, Bitcoin now have notched above $30,000 for the first time since June 2022.
Bitcoin’s rally has gained strength over the past month following the collapse of three US banks. However, Bitcoin is still down more than 50% from its all-time high in November 2021.
Latest News Updates Live: South Korea fines Google $32 million
South Korea's antitrust regulator - Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) - has fined Alphabet Inc's Google 42.1 billion won ($31.88 million) for blocking the release of mobile video games on a competitor's platform.
According to KFTC, Google bolstered its market dominance, and hurt the local app market One Store's revenue and value as a platform, by requiring video game makers to exclusively release their titles on Google Play in exchange for providing in-app exposure between June 2016 and April 2018.
To ensure fair markets, KFTC has moved against the US tech giant.
However, this is not the first time Google has faced fines in South Korea - Google was fined more than 200 billion won by the KFTC for blocking customised versions of its Android operating system.
Latest News Updates Live: Trilateral defence talks on cards
Japan, the United States and South Korea will hold trilateral defence talks on Friday, April 14, in Washington to discuss regional issues including North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
The three countries last week expressed deep concern over North Korea's "malicious" cyber activities to support its weapons programmes in a joint statement issued in Seoul.
Latest News Updates Live: India is committed to preventing the illegal transfer of conventional weapons: Ruchira Kamboj
"India is committed to preventing the illegal transfer of conventional weapons and has established a strong legal and regulatory system to implement global non-proliferation measures," says Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to UN at UNSC Open Debate.
Latest News Updates Live: US terminates national emergency related to COVID-19 pandemic
President Biden signed a bill Monday ending the COVID-19 national emergency more than three years after it went into effect.
Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, issued the proclamation in March 2020 to temporarily expand the executive branch’s power to steer funds to battle the virus. A senior official in the White House told AFP that the use of Title 42 "is expected to expire on May 11th."
Latest News Updates Live: Union Minister Piyush Goyal to co-chair India-France Business Summit
From today, April 11 to April 13, Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be on his official visit to France and Italy. He will co-chair the India-France Business Summit, commemorating 25 years of India-France Friendship, on April 11, 2023.
Goyal is also scheduled to meet with French business leaders across various sectors and will attend a CEOs roundtable. The roundtable will be followed by an event that will showcase India’s cultural heritage and is expected to witness the participation of over 600 dignitaries from the French government, the Indian Business Diaspora in France, and members of the French business community. Goyal will later travel to Rome where he will meet Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation.
Latest News Updates Live: PM Modi to flag off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train on April 12
Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train will embark on its first journey tomorrow as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Express train on April 12 at 11 am through video conferencing. The inaugural train will run between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt. railway station. However, the regular service will start onApril 13, said the Railways Ministry.
The new Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance between Delhi and Ajmer in five hours and 15 minutes. The present fastest train on the same route, Shatabdi Express, takes six hours and 15 minutes from Delhi to Ajmer. Railways said, the train will improve the connectivity of major tourist destinations in Rajasthan including Pushkar and Ajmer Sharif Dargah.
Latest News Updates Live: Rs 177.80 crore relief for distressed farmers in Maharashtra
Maharashtra government has released Rs 177.80 crore in relief to be disbursed to farmers who suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains in March.
Latest News Updates Live: SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India
The Singaporean Exchange - SGX Nifty - has indicated a flat start for the broader index in India today, with a gain of 25.50 points or 0.14 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,710.50 level at 7:35 IST.
Meanwhile, stocks on Wall Street rose up from steep losses to a mixed close on Monday as investors digested Friday's employment report and prepared for an eventful week of inflation data and bank earnings. Get all market updates LIVE, here
Latest News Updates Live: Karnataka Elections 2023 - BJP leaders hold deliberations to finalise poll candidates
The senior leaders of the ruling party including those from Karnataka held daylong deliberations yesterday to finalise candidates for the state assembly polls.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his predecessor B S Yediyurappa and other leaders from the state attended these meetings.
Bommai, after the CEC meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, said that the party is working on various inputs. He, however, did not elaborate on the nature of directions or inputs. Meanwhile, Yediyurappa said the first list of about 170 to 180 candidates for the May 10 elections to the 224-member assembly is expected soon. Read the whole report, here
Latest News Updates Live: Nirmala Sitharaman on foreign investments in India
"Foreign investments have kept coming to India. I would tell the prospective investors to come & look at what's happening in India rather than listening to perceptions being built by people who've not visited the ground but writing reports."
"Those talking about perception should know that the Muslim population in India has not dwindled between 2014-23. It has been growing since independence & today we have the second-largest Muslim population in the world. Contrast that to Pakistan where religious minorities have been decimated."
Latest News Updates Live: Nirmala Sitharaman on India's sustainable growth
"India's growth is sustainable as it attempts to grow its manufacturing sector & not import products that we manufacture. Catering to the domestic markets became attractive due to the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP)," said the FM.
However, she added that India needs to have resilient value chains come to India for which we came up with PLI schemes so that those supply chains can thrive in domestic as well as international markets. "We've incentivised production so that goods produced in India are consumed in India as well as exported to other countries. PLI Scheme has helped increase India's mobile manufacturing capacity, which was almost nil in 2014 & today, we are the second largest manufacturer of smartphones. PLI schemes for 13 sunrise sectors are bringing global value chains into India," she added.
Latest News Updates Live: Nirmala Sitharaman on cryptocurrencies
"Cryptocurrencies are a very important part of the discussion under the G20 India presidency, given so many collapses and shocks in cryptocurrencies. We seek to develop a common framework for all countries to deal with this matter."
Latest News Updates Live: Nirmala Sitharaman on G20 Presidencies
Sitharaman believes that India is carrying forward agendas of earlier G20 Presidencies, bringing issues to the table that India considers important and also making way for the future #G20 Presidencies to build upon the legacy of G20 India Presidency.
"In G20, there is an opportunity for India to bring all countries together to address debt distress in middle-income & low-income countries. Multilateral institutions are coming up with resolutions for debt-laden countries in 3 to 5 years' time," she said.
"World Bank & IMF are also holding a roundtable on Global Sovereign Debt. Initial discussions happened at the 1st G20 FMCBG in Bengaluru. India's G20 presidency will create discussion and sharing of information on this issue & it will be taken forward positively," she added.
Latest News Updates Live: Nirmala Sitharaman on climate change & decarbonisation
According to Sitharaman, India has come up with ambitious nationally determined goals on climate change & decarbonisation. She said that India fulfilled some of its COP 21 NDCs (Paris Agreement) from its own fund.
"Funds to fight climate change havebeen long committed but not disbursed. Per Capita emission is what is hurting all of us. There should be an element of justice. We have to look at the stock and flow of emissions from the first Industrial Revolution."
"For example, any non-green steel export from India will be burdened with higher taxes in some countries but money won't flow into India to make the steel greener...There are worries about how green issues will be spoken about."
Latest News Updates Live: Focusing on skilling & digitisation so that there’s greater ease of living: Nirmala Sitharaman
In her discussions with Posen, Sitharaman said that India is reaching saturation in providing basic facilities to citizens such as houses, electricity, transport, etc. These facilities are empowering the citizen. "Emphasis is there on financial inclusion so that all have bank accounts & benefits reach them directly. Going forward, we are focusing on skilling & digitisation so that there’s greater ease of living, transparency & formalisation of the economy," she added.
Latest News Updates Live: Indian economy's resilience is due to resilience & enterprising nature of Indians, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on April 9 began a weeklong visit to Washington DC for the World Bank-IMF spring meetings, as well as for other bilateral and multilateral interactions. In her conversation with Adam Posen, President of Peterson Institute for International Economics, she said that the "Indian economy's resilience is due to resilience & enterprising nature of Indians. Despite suffering & loss of lives, we took up COVID-19 as a challenge & helped each other. Govt extended support to people through targeted approach & undertook humanitarian steps."
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and latest headlines.