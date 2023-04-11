Latest News Updates Live: Nationwide mock drill to review preparedness for COVID management to continue today

The two-day exercise began yesterday to ensure the readiness of hospital infrastructure in view of rising COVID cases. During the mock drill, resources available in hospitals, including drugs, ICU beds and medical oxygen for the containment and management of Covid-19, are being assessed.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi yesterday to oversee the mock drill and preparedness of the hospital with regard to the handling of Covid patients.