Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Union Home minister Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Sanand in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Under the tenure of CM Modi, various problems were solved in Gujarat. Water problem was solved, and check dams were built. Electricity is being supplied for 24 hours. Enrollment and dropout issue was solved, Amit Shah said.
December 01, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
Shraddha murder case
December 01, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
Watch | Union Home min Amit Shah during roadshow in Ahmedabad
December 01, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
Prafulbhai More, a man whose wedding is scheduled for today casts his vote in Tapi
December 01, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST
Union Home minister Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Sanand in Ahmedabad
December 01, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST
Domestic coal production seen rising to 900 million ton in FY23 vs 817 Mt in FY22: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi
December 01, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
Mansukh Mandaviya casts his vote
December 01, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST
Gujarat | AAP candidate Alpesh Kathiriya casts his vote in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly Polls, at a polling station in Surat
December 01, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
BJP candidate attacked
December 01, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
Anirudhsinh Jadeja & Naina Jadeja - father & sister of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja - vote at a polling station in Jamnagar
December 01, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST
Nimaben Acharya casts her vote
December 01, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST
BJP leader CR Patil, his wife cast their votes
December 01, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST
Watch | PM Modi addresses campaign rally in Kalol
December 01, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
Delhi High Court issues notice to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Delhi Police's appeal against the Patiala House Court judgement
December 01, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
Union minister Darshana Jardosh casts vote in Surat
December 01, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
18.95% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in the first phase of Gujarat Elections 2022
December 01, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
December 01, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST
Delhi AIIMS server hacking case
December 01, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
Delhi | India assumes G20 Presidency
December 01, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST
Delhi High Court seeks response of ED on jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
December 01, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST
Gujarat Assembly Elections Live Update
December 01, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates:
December 01, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates:
December 01, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi's appeal for ‘progressive future of Gujarat’
December 01, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST
Aaftab Poonawala reaches Rohini hospital for narco analysis test
December 01, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates:Modi's magic works every time, everywhere, says Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil
December 01, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
BJP's Rivaba Jadeja casts her vote in Rajkot, says party will win with good margin
December 01, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
December 01, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
Covid Update
December 01, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
Gujarat records 4.5% polling till 9 am in Phase 1
December 01, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
December 01, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
Elon Musk says expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months
December 01, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
December 01, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
December 01, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
December 01, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
December 01, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
December 01, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST
December 01, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
India's G20 presidency set to start from today
December 01, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST
Polling underway in Jamnagar
December 01, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 Live Updates: Full list of constituencies in phase 1
December 01, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST
Voting begins for 1st phase of Gujarat Assembly polls; 89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray
December 01, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST