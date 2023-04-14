Latest News LIVE Updates: Japan, India and France launch creditors meeting on Sri Lanka debt

Latest LIVE News Updates: The move comes as they aim to "serve" a model for solving debt woes of smaller economies. Japan is this year's G7 chair.
Latest News LIVE Updates: Japan, India and France on April 13 announced a common platform for talks among bilateral creditors to coordinate restructuring of Sri Lanka's debt, Reuters reported. It is at present uncertain if China, who is Sri Lanka's largest creditor, is likely to join the Japan-launched initiative.
PM Modi will be in Assam to dedicate Rs 14,300 crore worth projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to fly into Assam at 11.30 am on April 14, to dedicate development projects worth RS 14,300.
His visit comes on the first day of Assam's 'Rongali Bihu' spring festival.
The first visit will be to the Guwahati All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he will dedicate the Rs 1,123 crore medical facility, to the nation. Notably, AIIMS Guwahati the first such in the North East. Besides this, three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar, will also be virtually inaugurated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti
Pakistan hopes to seal key IMF bailout agreement soon
Kristalina Georgieva, MD of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on April 13 said Pakistan's debt "is sustainable" after the government said it has completed all requirements for a bailout from them.
Pakistan is awaiting a $1.1 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) -- part of a larger $6.5 billion package approved in 2019 -- which has been delayed since November due to fiscal policy adjustments issues.
The country has less than a month's worth of foreign exchange reserves as it awaits funds.
Sri Lanka Debt Crisis: Japan, India & France launch joint creditors meet
Japan, India and France on April 13 announced a common platform for talks among bilateral creditors to coordinate restructuring of Sri Lanka's debt, Reuters reported.
The move comes as they aim to "serve" a model for solving debt woes of smaller economies.
It is at present uncertain if China, who is Sri Lanka's largest creditor, is likely to join the Japan-launched initiative. Japan is this year's G7 chair.
