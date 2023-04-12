 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Knowledge in Vedas, Puranas to earn students credits under new NCrF report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

The draft NCrf document was released for public comment in October 2022, and the higher education regulator, UGC, notified it on Tuesday after it had received all final comments.

IKS is now included in the list of "special achievers" in the final report, even though it wasn't in the draft version that was made public in October.

Students will now be able to receive credit for their knowledge of various aspects of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS), such as Vedas and Puranas, according to the final report on the National Credit Framework (NCrf), which was released by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on April 11.

The guidelines under the framework will now be implemented in all higher education institutions across the country.

As per the final report, the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) can now be "creditised" under the NCrF on par with other fields of endeavour, including performing arts (dance, Indian classical music), games and sports (Olympics, federation games, Asian Games, etc.), master craftsmen of heritage and traditional skills, social work with high impact or in priority areas, and more.

The NCrF, launched under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, advocates that there should be "no hard separations" between vocational and academic streams.