 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Karnataka elections 2023: Congress' poll promise to ban Bajrang Dal in Karnataka insult to Lord Hanuman: BJP

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the Congress promise in its Karnataka poll manifesto to ban the Bajrang Dal is an attempt to 'save' the Popular Front of India, an outfit banned in the country.

Sambit Patra

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of "insulting" Lord Hanuman by promising to ban the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka if voted to power and said the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the party when they go to vote on May 10.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the Congress promise in its Karnataka poll manifesto to ban the Bajrang Dal is an attempt to 'save' the Popular Front of India, an outfit banned in the country.

"Today, Congress released its manifesto, a bundle of lies, in view of Karnataka polls... This is audacious and the height of appeasement politics. This is the Congress attempt to save PFI by insulting Lord Hanuman," Patra told reporters.

He said the Congress has made such a promise in the "holy land" of Karnataka.